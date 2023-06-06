Zoom Controls Improve Screen Sharing In Microsoft Teams Meetings

(CTN News) – Microsoft has announced a new zoom control feature for Microsoft Teams in preview form. With this update, participants in Teams meetings and phone calls will be able to zoom in and out while viewing content on a shared screen during the meeting or call.

Up until now, Microsoft Teams has only been able to allow attendees to view content such as Excel spreadsheets or PowerPoint presentations by using their trackpads‘ pinch to zoom gestures or other shortcuts in order to view it.

There is no doubt that the new zoom controls will prove to be a welcome addition for people with low vision or who have other visual impairments.

There are now new zooming buttons for users in a Teams call or meeting to allow them to zoom in, zoom out, and restore the original size of the screen share that they are watching.

There will be a great improvement in the viewing experience for users who are viewing screen shares as a result of this change,” Office Insider explained.

A Microsoft Teams public preview program will be available for IT admins to participate in if they wish to try out zoom controls for Microsoft Teams.

The administrator will need to create an update policy in the Microsoft Teams admin center in order to perform the update.

Keep in mind, however, that while you are using the watermarking feature during a Teams meeting, meeting participants will not be able to see the zoom controls during the meeting.

Microsoft Teams users can Zoom Control on the desktop and web

This feature is currently only available in the Microsoft Teams app for Windows, macOS, and the web app for the time being. The decision to add zoom controls to Teams mobile clients remains to be seen if Microsoft intends to do so in the near future.

I would like to inform you that Microsoft is getting ready to make the new Teams 2.0 client the default experience on Windows later this year.

As described last week by Microsoft Product Lead for Teams 2.0 Anupam Pattnaik in the first episode of Petri’s UnplugIT podcast, the app will also be coming in preview to macOS, the web, and other platforms later this year.

In March 2023, Microsoft Teams 2.0 was announced as a public preview for Windows users.

In order to improve performance and reduce the power consumption of the app on Windows devices, the entire application has been rebuilt from the ground up.

