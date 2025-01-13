Sports Association Organizes the Nakhon Chiang Rai Run 2025

On Sunday, the Chiang Rai Provincial Sports Association partnered with Chiang Rai Municipality to host the Nakhon Chiangrai Run 2025. This event aimed to encourage fitness, boost tourism, stimulate the local economy, and support Chiang Rai Province’s designation as a Sports City.

Ms. Rattana Chongsuthanamanee, President of the Chiang Rai Provincial Sports Association, officially launched the 10.5-kilometre and 5.5-kilometre races. The starting point was Tung and Khom Park in Chiang Rai Municipality, with the route ending at Hat Nakhon Chiang Rai Public Park, the 21st Chiang Rai Flower Festival venue. 999 participants joined the event in cool weather, with ground temperatures dropping to 11°C.

The course, spanning 10.5 kilometres, took runners past some of Chiang Rai’s key landmarks, including the Chiang Rai Clock Tower, King Mangrai Monument, and the first city hall, featuring a statue of King Rama V. The route concluded at Hat Chiang Rai Public Park along the Kok River, offering stunning morning views of nature and a vibrant winter flower garden.

Ms. Rattana highlighted that the race was organized to promote health and the local economy. She expressed her gratitude to participants from across the country and international runners for joining. She also thanked the Chiang Rai Municipality for its ongoing support in hosting quality sports events.

The competition featured several categories. In the overall 10.5-kilometre category for men, the prizes were as follows: first place received 3,000 baht and a trophy, second place earned 2,000 baht and a trophy, and third place won 1,500 baht and a trophy. The women’s category offered the same rewards.

Age group categories for the 10.5-kilometre distance also provided trophies for the top five finishers and cash prizes for the top three: 1,000 baht for first, 800 baht for second, and 500 baht for third.

For the overall winners of the 10.5-kilometre race, the top male finishers were:

Mr Mongkol Kaewta from Nong Ao Tho Mai Pen Club finished in 35:53 minutes. Mr Chaiyaphon Boon-upala finished in 36:37 minutes. Mr Wongbowon Phasadee from Yongwai finished in 37:10 minutes.

The top female finishers were:

Ms Manassanan Khamphithak finished in 43:30 minutes. Ms. Panadda Ngamsom from CK Track Club finished in 44:20 minutes. Ms Ari Thammarot finished in 47:37 minutes.

