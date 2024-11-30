Chiang Rai United and Sukhothai FC Play to a 0-0 Draw

Chiang Rai United and Sukhothai FC played to a 0-0 draw in a cautious match on Saturday. Both teams struggled to break through each other’s solid defences. Fans hoping for action left with little excitement as neither team could find the back of the net.

Both Chiang Rai United and Sukhothai tried to capitalize on their opportunities, but the result was a stalemate that left them with much to ponder as the season progressed.

Chiang Rai United sought to create momentum after a recent win against Nongbua Pitchaya. On the other hand, Sukhothai FC aimed to bounce back from a letdown against Buriram United.

The game-scoring chances started in the 12th minute. The Beatles had the first chance from a free kick on the right. Thaksin Jaihan kicked the ball into the penalty area. Thanasak Srisai headed the ball back, but Sukhothai’s goalkeeper, Kittiphan Saensuk, blocked it.

In the 28th minute, the visiting team had a chance when Aphichat Denman took the ball on the right and crossed into the penalty area. Hikaru Matsui swooped in to head the ball, but it went wide of the far post.

In the 30th minute, the away team had another chance when Apichat Denman crossed from the right. Matheus Fornazari controlled it with his chest before jumping and kicking it back, but the ball hit the crossbar and went behind.

In the 42nd minute, Sukhothai FC had another chance when Jitpanya Tisut got the ball for a penalty kick. The ball headed towards the crossbar, but Chiang Rai United’s goalkeeper, Aphirak Worawong, blocked it.

Second Half Action

In the 53rd minute, Sukhothai FC had another chance when Siroch Chatthong came to collect the ball on the left and dropped it into the penalty area. Matheus Fornazari rushed to head the ball, but the ball went wide of the far post.

In the 55th minute, another chance for the away team. Siroch Chatthong passed it to John Baggio, who dodged the home team’s defender and kicked it with full force. But the ball flew over the crossbar.

In the 85th minute, Sukhothai had a chance when Leosan Thiamrat took a long shot from outside the penalty area, but the ball hit the crossbar hard.

The draw leaves Chiang Rai United in a dangerous situation. With just 10 points from 12 games, they rank 14th in the Thai League T1. Their performance has been alarming, with only two victories in their last five games.

Sukhothai FC, now with 21 points, stays in the middle table but will feel they lost a chance to pursue a higher rank. With two victories, two losses, and a tie in their last five outings, their inconsistency runs throughout this season.

Both clubs will have to review their plans as they prepare for their forthcoming games.

