Tourists Rescued After Longboat Sinks in Rough Seas Off the Phi Phi Islands

Two tourists and a Thai longboat operator were safely rescued after their boat capsized in stormy seas in the Phi Phi islands off Krabi province on late Sunday. The incident happened in Ao Nang bay at about 11am.

A speedboat owned by Narayana Marine spotted the capsized longboat and was able to provided assistance. Two Chinese tourists, one a young girl, a Thai tourist and the longboat operator were rescued.

A rescuer from the speedboat jumped into the rough seas and swam to the tourist clinging to the capsized longboat and gave them life vests. They were then hauled by rope to the safety of speedboat. The rescuers said the young Chinese girl was severely traumatized.

The tourists were taken to Phuket where they received medical treatment and then released. The Thai longboat operator is facing charges for unsafe operation of a boat and for not having the required life safety equipment.

According to the Thai-Chinese Tourism Alliance Association, safety briefings should be given to tourists before they depart on tours, and that visitors follow their own common sense, avoiding boats that are overcrowded and badly maintained.

On average, 20 people die in boat accidents each year, many of them due to badly maintained speedboats that shuttle tourists between the islands along the coast. They are frequently overcrowded and staffed poorly trained operators and crew.

The agencies in charge of regulating safety and licensing tourist boats, such as the Maritime Police, are frequently understaffed, with inadequate resources.

Tourists Being Rescued in the Phi Phi Islands