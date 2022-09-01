Connect with us

Movies

Horror Movie;Who Asked For This Winnie The Pooh Horror Movie?
Advertisement

Movies

The Suspect Review- Aidan Turner, Sadistic thriller

Movies

‘Animal Kingdom’: Who Survived the Dramatic Series Finale?

Entertainment Movies

'Samaritan' is Amazon's Not-So-Good Film Starring Sylvester Stallone

Movies

The Invitation (2022) Movie Review - What's In It For Me?

Movies

Liger movie review: An Epic Cringefest From Vijay Deverakonda

Movies

'Laal Singh Chaddha' 'Raksha Bandhan' Have A Slow Start, Registers Only 20 Occupancy

Entertainment Movies

Hobbits, Dwarves, and Elves Collide in Full Teaser for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Movies

New Trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder Offers Unholy Christian bale

Movies

The Best Cult Movies on Netflix and How to Watch Them

Movies

Avatar 2 (2022) Movie Download Link Leaked Online on Torrent

Movies Trending News

Tesla Model 3 Caused A Fatal Car Accident, Driver Dies

Movies

All the Russian films pulled from release so far, from 'Batman' to 'Ambulance' and 'Morbius'

Movies

'Peacemaker' Watch online Free Movie- HBO Max

Movies

Top 5 Movies On DisneyPlus Hotstar For Nostalgia

Movies Entertainment

What Are the Best Movies of All Time?

Movies Entertainment

What are the Scariest Star Trek Episodes, and Why?

Movies Entertainment

UWatchFree: A Popular Website For Watching Free Movies Online

Movies Entertainment

Soap2day - Watch Free HD Movies and TV Series Online

Entertainment Movies

5 Best Psychological Thrillers on Netflix

Movies

Horror Movie;Who Asked For This Winnie The Pooh Horror Movie?

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

10 seconds ago

on

A trailer for the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey just dropped and we have a lot of questions.

(CTN News) _ Our favorite bear is back, but in a very dark and twisted way. Jagged Edge Productions just dropped the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

This indie horror film retells Walt Disney Pictures’ Winnie the Pooh, turning our sweet childhood characters into murderous maniacs.

After returning home from college, Christopher Robins, portrayed by Nikolai Leon, finds his old pals, Winnie (Craig Davis Dowsett) and Piglet (Chris Cordell), turned into ferrels.

Preying on humans who pass through the forest, the two animals appear to be on a killing spree.

Eeyore and Tigger won’t be there due to copywriter issues. There’s a sad ode to our beloved donkey, however, with a grave marked “Eeyore RIP” in the trailer.

“Why are you doing this? We used to be friends! I wouldn’t have left you- I swear!” shouted Christopher, distraught.

According to Rhys Waterfield, “Christopher Robins is pulled away from them, and he hasn’t given them food, which has made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult.

Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral.”.

The movie was filmed near the Ashdown Forest in England over a 10-day period, according to Waterfield.

It’s very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it’s just really ridiculous,” Waterfield said. Between the two.”

It seem like there are some friendship issues that a pot of honey just can’t solve.

SEE Also:

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading