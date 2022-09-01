Horror Movie;Who Asked For This Winnie The Pooh Horror Movie?

(CTN News) _ Our favorite bear is back, but in a very dark and twisted way. Jagged Edge Productions just dropped the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

This indie horror film retells Walt Disney Pictures’ Winnie the Pooh, turning our sweet childhood characters into murderous maniacs.

After returning home from college, Christopher Robins, portrayed by Nikolai Leon, finds his old pals, Winnie (Craig Davis Dowsett) and Piglet (Chris Cordell), turned into ferrels.

Preying on humans who pass through the forest, the two animals appear to be on a killing spree.

Eeyore and Tigger won’t be there due to copywriter issues. There’s a sad ode to our beloved donkey, however, with a grave marked “Eeyore RIP” in the trailer.

“Why are you doing this? We used to be friends! I wouldn’t have left you- I swear!” shouted Christopher, distraught.

According to Rhys Waterfield, “Christopher Robins is pulled away from them, and he hasn’t given them food, which has made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult.

Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral.”.