Elon Musk Says He Would Lift Twitter’s Ban On Trump

(CTN News)- On Tuesday, Elon Musk said he would lift Twitter’s ban on former US president Donald Trump if his deal to purchase the global messaging platform is successful.

I Would Reverse The Ban Said Elon Musk

“I would reverse the ban,” the billionaire told the Financial Times conference, adding that he doesn’t own Twitter yet, so “it is not something that will happen immediately.” Tesla’s $44-billion bid to acquire Twitter must still be approved by shareholders and regulators, but he has expressed enthusiasm for fewer content moderation and fewer bans.

“I think Donald Trump’s ban was unjust. Elon Musk said, “I think it was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and didn’t prevent Donald Trump from having a voice.”.

In January 2021, Twitter permanently suspended Trump after his supporters attacked the US Capitol. After the Jan 6 riot, the company decided to move because of the risk of further incitement.

At the time, Trump had more than 80 million followers on Twitter. Elon Musk announced that he was interested in taking over Twitter in part to turn it into a free speech platform, raising questions about whether Trump would be invited back to the platform.

Trump said last month he wouldn’t return to the social network if given the chance. “No, I won’t be returning to Twitter,” Trump told CNBC’s, Joe Kernen. In response to the ban, Trump launched Truth Social, which is described as a free-speech alternative to Big Tech platforms.

Within the week, I will be on Truth Social. I am on schedule. A lot of people have signed up. Elon Musk is great. I really like him. He’s an excellent individual. We did a lot for Twitter when I was in the White House. I was disappointed by the way I was treated by Twitter. I won’t be going back on Twitter,” Trump said.