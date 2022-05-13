Bitcoin Plunges after Record Highs in 2021

There are currently two camps of cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) followers and investors due to the current cryptocurrency crash.

In November 2021, Bitcoin reached its highest value of $67,000 and has significantly dropped since then. It is now at a value of about $50,000.

By the afternoon on Thursday, Bitcoin had soared to over $28,000 after plunging to $25,000 on Thursday morning.

Financial experts have been warning about cryptocurrency’s volatility for many years, and I am not the first to make such a prediction.

In spite of the fact that digital coins do not follow any trend based on the stock market, experts said that this drop in the value of the currency was expected in its cycle.

At the same time, the latest inflation data from the United States took a toll on markets.

Steve Bumbera, the developer of Many Worlds, said, “You have inflation, recession, and negative GDP.” The global economy is in a bind right now. Money doesn’t seem to be safe.

Bumbera helps companies bridge the gap between finance and cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency crashes are nothing new, according to him.

It’s important that everyone considers why they’re investing in cryptocurrencies in the first place. “If you believe crypto is going to change the world, if you believe that the chains and the coins you’re investing in and accumulating are going to make a positive difference in the coming years, then this is a great opportunity,” Bumbera said. It’s your responsibility if you tried to make some money playing the volatility of the crypto market. Trading involves risk.”