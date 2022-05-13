Ethereum Price Predictions: Will the Ethereum Crypto Recover?

Even a major player like Ethereum is vulnerable to that crash. Cryptocurrencies have lost value in recent days as a large portion of the market continues to fall. Ethereum is currently trading at around $2,000 per token. It hasn’t seen a price like that since July 2021.

Some factors could be to blame for the crypto crash, according to investors. These include ongoing economic pressure. Inflation, rising interest rates, talk of a recession, and the war between Russia and Ukraine all contribute to this.

It’s only natural that traders would want to know where cryptos are going following the current crash. Here are the latest Ethereum price predictions from experts!

Ethereum Price Predictions

Let’s look at WalletInvestor’s one-year price forecast for ETH of $4523.43.

The next estimate comes from CryptoNewZ, which estimates that the crypto will retail at $4,500 by 2023.

Now we’re checking in on PricePrediction, which predicts that ETH will trade at $3,664.56 in 2023.

The last on our list is the Coin Price Forecast, which predicts a price of $3,462 for Ethereum for one year.

As of Thursday morning, Ethereum is down 13.7% over the last 24 hours. Additionally, it is down 47.5% over the last year.

