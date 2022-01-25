7 Types of Headphones that can be Found in the Market

When it comes to buying Headphones, there are many choices. Most of us are looking for something that is durable and has comfortable ear pads without costing too much. Here are the top seven affordable earphones in Singapore. They are quite popular and we will give you a rundown on each of them.

1) Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbud

This type of earphone is one of the most common types found in Singapore. It is also affordable earphones and a popular headphone style that can be found in Apple’s stock earbuds.

Panel: 1/4″ (6.3mm) stereo male jack plug for MP3 and other audio devices with 3.5mm jack

2) JVC HAFX1X Xtreme Xplosives In-Ear Headphone

The HAFX1 is a pair of headphones made by Japan’s JVC. It has an Ergo-Fit design that fits into all ear types and it is also an affordable earphone. It offers high-quality audio and enhanced bass performance with its 13mm drivers.

Panel: 1/4″ (6.3mm) stereo male jack plug for MP3 and other audio devices with 3.5mm jack

3) Sennheiser CX 300 II Precision Enhanced Bass In-Ear Earphone

This type of earphone is popular as its ergonomic design makes it comfortable to be worn inside the ears for long periods. It is an affordable earphone and a popular headphone style that can be found in Apple’s stock earbuds.

Panel: 3/32″ (2.5mm) stereo jack plug for the audio signal plus separate mic signal

4) JBL T100A In-Ear Headphones with Mic

This type of earphone is a popular headphone style that can be found in Apple’s stock earbuds. It is affordable earphones and also has a wide frequency response, low impedance, 40 mm neodymium driver for great sound quality at all volumes, flat cable to prevent tangles, and T-joint to relieve stress on the cable.

Panel: 3/32″ (2.5mm) stereo jack plug for the audio signal plus separate mic signal

5) Outdoor Technology OT4100 Earphones with Mic by JBL

This type of earphone is a popular headphone style that can be found in Apple’s stock earbuds. It has T-joint relief and flat cable which is great for outdoor activity. It is also affordable earphones and a popular headphone style that can be found in Apple’s stock earbuds. It also has a wide frequency response, low impedance, 40mm neodymium driver for great sound quality at all volumes.

Panel: 3/32″ (2.5mm) stereo jack plug for the audio signal plus separate mic signal

6) Sony MDR-EX110AP Bass Reflex Earbuds

This type of earphone is a popular headphone style that can be found in Apple’s stock earbuds. It has 13mm driver units, a bass reflex duct for powerful bass sound, a lightweight body with a slip-resistant cord adjuster, and an ergonomic earpiece design.

Panel: 3/32″ (2.5mm) stereo jack plug for the audio signal plus separate mic signal

7) JVC HA-FX101 Air Cushion In-Ear Earphones

This type of earphone is a popular headphone style that can be found in Apple’s stock earbuds. It has an Ergo-Fit design that fits into all ear types and has 13mm drivers for great sound quality at all volumes. It is also an affordable earphone and a popular headphone style that can be found in Apple’s stock earbuds.

Panel: 3/32″ (2.5mm) stereo jack plug for the audio signal plus separate mic signal

So when you are out to buy earphones, you can consider these affordable earphones and hopefully they suit your needs.

Bottom line:

These types of earphones are common in Singapore, and they are affordable earphones. They can be found at any store and you can choose from any brand available in Singapore.

Also Check:

The Significant Impact of Headphones on Society

2022 LEXUS LM: Is It Worth Buying? This Will Help You Decide!