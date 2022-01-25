What to Look When Buying an Umbrella?

Not all umbrellas are created equally. And we’re sure, you would not want to purchase an umbrella that dies when you need it the most.

Unfortunately, most of us choose the first umbrella or the best-looking one, make the payment, and get going. However, it is crucial to check every aspect before you finalize the purchase and you can check out more details at โรงงานผลิตร่ม.

Sounds interesting? In this article, we will talk about all the things that you should be looking at before you buy an umbrella. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

1- Pocket vs. Full-length

There are basically two types of umbrellas, pocket umbrellas and full-length umbrellas.

If you’re looking to carry your umbrella wherever you go, a pocket umbrella would be an ideal choice. As the name suggests, a pocket umbrella is light and small, making it easier to carry.

Full-length umbrella, on the other hand, have a larger canopy and thus offer better protection against rain.

2- Frame Material

Just like the size, frame material is a vital aspect of the umbrella as it defines the weight and stability.

You can choose from:

Steel : The most common one is the steel-made frame. It is comparatively cheap and stable than other types of umbrellas.

: The most common one is the steel-made frame. It is comparatively cheap and stable than other types of umbrellas. Wood : If you want a classic, traditional look, then this is the one.

: If you want a classic, traditional look, then this is the one. Fiberglass : If you are looking for a light umbrella that is highly stable, then this one is for you. It has better wind stability, owing to its built-in wind resistance capability.

: If you are looking for a light umbrella that is highly stable, then this one is for you. It has better wind stability, owing to its built-in wind resistance capability. Aluminum: If you are looking for a modern umbrella, then this one is for you. It also offers high wind stability.

3- Fabric

The fabric defines how long the umbrella will last. It also determines when it is suitable to use. For instance, if you live in an area that receives heavy rainfall, you will need to choose a high-quality fabric.

There are basically three types of fabrics: polyester, nylon, and cotton. Polyester appears more high-quality because it is less shiny. Cotton, on the other hand, is used more commonly in umbrellas as it is heavier and less water-repellent. Polyester and nylon have a high-water repellence than cotton.

4- Opening Systems

Depending on your budget, you can choose manual, semi-automatic, and automatic opening systems.

Manual: This is the cheapest umbrella among all the options. Also, manual opening doesn’t require much work so it is worth it.

This is the cheapest umbrella among all the options. Also, manual opening doesn’t require much work so it is worth it. Semi-automatic: Opening an umbrella at the push of a button has become very common these days. However, you will need to manually close the umbrella.

Opening an umbrella at the push of a button has become very common these days. However, you will need to manually close the umbrella. Automatic: It allows you to open and close the umbrella at the touch of a button. Also, these are the heaviest umbrellas among all the options.

5- A Handle That’s Comfortable

While we’re talking about technicalities, let’s talk about comfort now. There is a high probability that every time you use the umbrella, the other hand will be occupied with bags and other items. And that’s when you would need the most comfortable handle. Look for a grip that’s comfortable on both the hands. You can consider skipping handles that feel heavy or hard to hold for a longer time.

Again, you can find different materials in the handle: wood, plastic, rubber, and aluminum. Plastic and rubber handles are the lightest and provide the much required comfort.

6- Safety

Safety is one of the crucial aspects of choosing an umbrella. Since they’re also used during the night, you should consider picking a reflective umbrella to ensure people can see you even in poor visibility.

7- Size

The larger the umbrella, the more it will protect you from the rain. It also allows you to include one more person underneath.

If you need an umbrella for a single person, choose the one with 100 to 105 cm diameter. However, if you need to include two people, choose the one with a diameter of 130 to 140 cm.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the right umbrella is vital as you need it to protect you from rain, sun, and snow. Make sure to pick the one that is light, comfortable, and of high quality. Also, don’t forget to analyze the umbrella from all the aspects mentioned above.

Also Check:

Is iPhone SE 2 Worth Buying in 2022?

Things To Learn About a Building Contract Before Buying Home and Land Package

2022 LEXUS LM: Is It Worth Buying? This Will Help You Decide!