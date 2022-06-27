Psilocybin Mushrooms Claim The Throne Of The Best Antidepressant – In a third of people, treatment with antidepressants or traditional psychotherapy does not bring the desired effect. Therefore, it can happen that a depressive episode in patients lasts not only for months but also for years. An alternative could be the use of a psychedelic drug, which is rich in mushrooms of the genus Psilocybe.

Scientists believe that the substance psilocybin contained in mushrooms of the genus Psilocybe, commonly known as magic or hallucinogenic mushrooms, can help treat depression. The Aztecs gave them the name teonanacatl, which means “flesh of the god.” Psilocybin is traditionally used by Mexican Indians during festive rituals and shamanic rites. Research conducted in the 1960s in the United States showed, among other things, that psilocybin expands the mind. Subsequently, it turned out that the possibilities of the magic mushrooms online are far from being limited.

Specialists have been studying psychedelic substances for a long time. For example, ketamine, used in clinical practice as an anesthetic, has an antidepressant effect. Currently, ketamine is already indicated in drug therapy for depressive conditions.

How magic mushrooms affect a person

Psilocybin is a serotonergic psychedelic drug that is closely related to the brain’s serotonin system. It is extremely important for the regulation of mood or sleep. In addition, most of the drugs, including the classics that we use today in the treatment of depression, have some effect on the serotonin system. Psilocybin also acts on the serotonin system, but in a different way than classic antidepressants. It has been repeatedly proven that this substance improves mood even in healthy people for a long time, and improves their condition, which is associated with a sense of satisfaction with life.

An already approved unique study is planned for next year to directly compare the antidepressant effects of psilocybin and ketamine. Experts, based on the tests already conducted, suggest that this antidepressant may have a longer duration of activity than ketamine, and the effect of taking it persists for a long time.

Mushrooms before the bedtime

Scientists began to observe the processes of the impact of this component on sleep, the structure of which is affected by depression. The researchers observed the sleep of the volunteers in the evening after the golden teacher mushrooms session and subsequently assessed a number of parameters. A study has shown that the hallucinogen psilocybin contained in them promotes healthy sleep.

In particular, this is an increase in the duration and earlier onset of REM sleep. These changes seem to be associated with depressed mood and problems with emotional evaluation. Antidepressants normalize changes in REM sleep, thereby reducing its duration and postponing its onset to a later time. This allows you to return to a healthy scenario.

In medical practice, psilocybin can be used no later than five years. This will also depend on the evaluation of further studies.

Related CTN News:

Scientists Discover World’s Largest Bacterium, The Size Of An Eyelash

Can a Water Flosser Prevent Gum Diseases?

TWELVE NORSE MYTHOLOGICAL WEAPONS