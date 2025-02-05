Pakistan Explores Healthcare With AI in Clinical Practice

Experts worldwide came together at the 26th National Health Sciences Research Symposium (NHSRS) hosted by Aga Khan University (AKU) in Karachi, Pakistan, to examine how artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming clinical practice.

Over two days filled with keynote addresses, panel discussions, and pre-symposium workshops, leading voices in medicine and technology discussed AI’s growing influence on healthcare, education, and patient care.

Dr. Adil Haider, Dean of AKU’s Medical College, inaugurated the event, highlighting the urgent need to embrace technological progress in healthcare. He emphasized that AI and machine learning are reshaping medical education, saying,

“The rapid advancements in AI and machine learning, combined with global challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic, have changed how we teach and learn. Adapting to student-focused, dynamic learning models is essential for staying relevant.”

Incorporating AI into healthcare offers opportunities to enhance diagnostics, personalize treatments, and streamline lab testing—ultimately improving patient outcomes and overall quality of life.

Professor Zara Cooper from Harvard Medical School shared her perspective on AI’s role in surgical care. She pointed out how AI can improve palliative care, ensuring patients receive compassionate and accurate treatment throughout their health journeys.

Professor Mayur Narayan, head of trauma at AiACCESS, called attention to equity concerns as AI advances in surgery. He remarked, “AI holds the potential to revolutionize surgery, but we must address disparities to ensure innovation benefits all patients.”

The second day featured plenary sessions from experts such as Dr. Patricia Geli, co-founder and COO of C10 Labs, and Dr. Yasar Ayaz, a robotics professor at NUST. They discussed how AI can optimize healthcare operations, refine surgical techniques, and improve patient care.

One of the symposium’s standout moments was “The Great Debate,” where participants tackled the ethical challenges posed by AI in healthcare and explored ways to balance progress with responsibility.

Other notable talks included Mr. Shahid Azim, CEO and co-founder of Deep Tech Entrepreneur, who discussed how technology intersects with healthcare delivery. Mr. Arhum Ishtiaq, co-founder of Connecthear, presented on AI-powered hearing aids designed to enhance the lives of individuals with hearing impairments. His innovative efforts earned him the TRT World Citizen Award in 2025.

The 26th NHSRS underscored a crucial message: AI is no longer a concept of the future—it’s shaping healthcare today. Understanding and applying this technology wisely is essential to advancing and finding meaningful solutions.

The event emphasized the need for continued dialogue, research, and education to ensure AI is used responsibly to improve healthcare access and delivery in Pakistan and beyond.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing how things work in Pakistan, influencing industries and everyday life. From politics to routine tasks, AI is shaping the country’s future. Here’s a look at how AI impacts elections, food, fashion, and technology in Pakistan.

AI Driving Pakistan’s Tech Growth

In 2025, AI will be a key part of Pakistan’s growing tech industry, bringing innovation and boosting the economy.

Startups on the Rise : New AI-focused businesses are making strides in healthcare, education, and financial services, solving real-world problems.

: New AI-focused businesses are making strides in healthcare, education, and financial services, solving real-world problems. AI Education : Universities and training centres now offer specialized courses to prepare a workforce for AI-driven roles.

: Universities and training centres now offer specialized courses to prepare a workforce for AI-driven roles. Automation Gains : Many companies use AI to handle repetitive tasks, improving efficiency while cutting costs.

: Many companies use AI to handle repetitive tasks, improving efficiency while cutting costs. Building Smart Cities: AI solutions enhance city life through better traffic management, energy use, and community safety.

Challenges and Possibilities

While AI has the potential to change lives, several hurdles still need attention:

Data Security : Protecting personal information and ensuring ethical AI usage is essential.

: Protecting personal information and ensuring ethical AI usage is essential. Skill Shortage : The gap between trained professionals and industry needs must be closed for sustained progress.

: The gap between trained professionals and industry needs must be closed for sustained progress. High Costs: Smaller companies often struggle with the upfront investment required for AI adoption.

Despite these challenges, Pakistan’s future with AI looks bright. With support from the government, collaboration between the public and private sectors, and a tech-savvy population, AI is set to reshape the nation’s future.

As 2025 unfolds, AI is becoming a driving force for change in Pakistan. Its influence on innovation and development could position the country as an important player in the global AI space.

