Shanghai and Cities Around the World Light Up to Celebrate Year of the Snake

Shanghai has invited iconic landmarks and towers from cities across four continents to light up in red, marking the first Spring Festival celebrated as part of UNESCO’s World Cultural Heritage list.

The Oriental Pearl Tower and Shanghai Tower are joining forces with global members of the World Federation of Great Towers (WFGT) and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

These include landmarks like the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Empire State Building in New York, Tokyo Tower, Willis Tower in Chicago, Reunion Tower in Dallas, Vancouver Lookout, Torre Glòries in Barcelona, and SkyTower in Bucharest. These landmarks will celebrate the occasion by lighting up in festive red and sharing Chinese New Year greetings with the world.

On the Spring Festival’s eve, Shanghai’s Oriental Pearl Tower and Shanghai Tower—among the tallest landmarks globally—lit up in bright red. Their dazzling display brought a festive spirit to people across the globe.

Marina Bay Sands joined the celebration in Singapore with a Spring Festival-themed light show, bathing its buildings in vibrant red. The event, part of its Chinese New Year festivities, will continue until the Lantern Festival on February 12.

Other cities in Asia are also taking part. In Dubai, the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, will glow red as visitors gather to welcome the Year of the Snake. In Tokyo, Japan, as the city counts down to the Lunar New Year, Tokyo Tower will take on a red hue, and 2,025 balloons featuring Chinese pandas and Japanese anime characters will be released, symbolizing shared wishes from both nations.

In the United States, the Empire State Building in New York will shine in red on January 29, the first day of the Chinese New Year. Chicago’s Willis Tower and Dallas’ Reunion Tower will also participate, spreading the festive spirit across the country.

Vancouver Lookout will light up in Canada in red, offering a warm celebration to Chinese communities and locals alike.

Sydney will host various events in Oceania to mark the Spring Festival for the Year of the Snake.

Europe is also joining the festivities. In Bucharest, Romania, the SkyTower will be illuminated in red, adding a magical touch to the city’s skyline. Local events will showcase traditional Chinese culture, allowing residents to experience the joy of the Spring Festival.

In Barcelona, Torre Glòries will light up the night sky with red, complementing community celebrations organized by the Chinese community in Spain to welcome the Lunar New Year.

