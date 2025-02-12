ALPLA Packaging Specialist Open a New Plant in Thailand

ALPLA is growing its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region with the launch of a second facility in Thailand. The new, state-of-the-art plant, located in Chachoengsao near Bangkok, spans 24,000 square metres and brings together production, a technical centre, and STUDIOa—a one-stop shop for packaging design.

This expansion allows ALPLA, a global leader in packaging and recycling, to boost production, enhance its product range, and deliver safe, cost-effective, and sustainable plastic solutions for a variety of industries and markets.

After a year of construction, ALPLA has officially opened the Chachoengsao facility, which is now its second location in Thailand. The new site serves as the company’s regional headquarters, replacing its first plant in Prachinburi. It also introduces advanced injection moulding (IM) and one-step injection stretch-blow moulding (ISBM) technologies to its operations.

The plant doesn’t just focus on production. It also features a technical centre for product development and the region’s first STUDIOa, where customers can collaborate on designing innovative packaging solutions.

“Thailand was where we began our journey in Southeast Asia over 20 years ago, and it remains critical to our growth. The Chachoengsao plant is a flagship facility that meets all our customers’ needs while unlocking new opportunities in the market,” said ALPLA CEO Philipp Lehner.

The opening ceremony on February 11, 2025, welcomed about 200 prominent guests, including Pongpol Yodmuangcharoen, Secretary to the Minister of Industry, Austrian Ambassador Wilhelm Donko, and Michael Friedl from the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.

At the Chachoengsao facility, ALPLA produces high-quality plastic bottles, preforms, closures, and injection-moulded parts using its core technologies. A key focus is on ISBM and IM technologies, which are newly added to the company’s capabilities in Thailand.

“The all-in-one design of this plant solidifies our position as a system provider for safe and sustainable plastic packaging. By combining diverse technologies with top-tier quality and service, we’re able to grow our market share and explore new segments,” said Roland Wallner, Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific region.

Since early 2025, all production lines have been running at full scale, staffed by over 190 skilled employees. Its location near Bangkok ensures close customer connections and excellent transport links. Meanwhile, the Prachinburi site will now focus on extrusion blow moulding (EBM) operations.

Thailand’s packaging market is thriving, and ALPLA continues to strengthen its position. In 2022, the company unified its Southeast Asian and Chinese operations under the Asia-Pacific region. That same year, ALPLA partnered with PTT Global Chemical to enter the recycling market, resulting in the ENVICCO plant in Rayong province.

This facility produces 30,000 tonnes of food-grade recycled PET (rPET) and 15,000 tonnes of recycled HDPE (rHDPE) annually.

“In Thailand, we’re growing alongside our customers. With two advanced production plants and a recycling facility, we’re ensuring a steady supply of sustainable packaging and supporting a circular economy,” said Daniel Qiu, General Manager of ALPLA Thailand.

The inclusion of STUDIOa and the technical centre adds even more value. These resources allow customers to collaborate from the start of the design process, creating more sustainable packaging through lightweight materials and designs optimised for recycling.

About the ALPLA Group

ALPLA is a global leader in the production and recycling of plastic packaging. With around 24,350 employees, the company operates 200 sites across 46 countries, producing custom packaging solutions, bottles, closures, and injection-moulded parts. ALPLA’s packaging serves industries such as food, beverages, cosmetics, home care, pharmaceuticals, and automotive products.

The company runs PET and HDPE recycling facilities in Austria, Germany, Poland, Mexico, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Romania, Thailand, and Brazil, with additional projects in progress worldwide.

Related News: