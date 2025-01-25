Thailand’s Minor Hotels On Track to Surpass 850 Properties By 2027

Minor Hotels is heading into 2025 with strong momentum, supported by plans to open nearly 300 new hotels over the next three years. This significant growth is set to push the global hotel group past 850 properties by the close of 2027, solidifying its position as one of the largest players in the hospitality industry.

Currently operating over 560 properties with 81,000 rooms worldwide, Minor’s three-year pipeline includes over 285 new hotels and almost 47,000 rooms. This aggressive expansion underscores the company’s commitment to global growth and highlights its strategy to diversify geographically. Although over half of its existing portfolio is in Europe, adding more than 100 properties in Asia, 60+ in the Middle East and Africa, and 40 across Australia and New Zealand will create a more balanced presence across regions.

The company also prioritizes growth in key areas such as North America and North Asia. New markets like Morocco, Egypt, and Turkey have been identified as focus areas, while India remains a priority following the recent launch of the Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur Hotel.

Expanding Through Global Brands

Luxury and upscale properties significantly influence Minor Hotels’ growth plans. One-third of upcoming projects fall within the luxury category, spanning their Anantara, Tivoli, and Elewana Collection brands. Another third is in the premium segment with NH Collection, Avani, and How properties. The company is also reinvesting in its existing portfolio, with major renovations underway at the original Anantara resort in Hua Hin, Thailand.

Minor Hotels is refining its brand strategy with plans to introduce two new hotel brands by 2025. This initiative attracts property owners looking for fresh, distinct options, especially for conversion projects. Conversions and brownfield developments currently represent 38% of the pipeline, with the rest being newly built properties.

The company continues to emphasize wellness across its brands, showcased by Anantara’s recent launch of Layan Life in Phuket. Future projects will focus on integrating medical advancements with local cultural elements to create meaningful guest wellness experiences.

“We’re committed to thoughtful growth across diverse regions and delivering innovative experiences for our guests, owners, and partners. Our evolving brand strategy, focus on luxury, and push for branded residences remain key to our vision for the future,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Minor Hotels and Group CEO of Minor International.

Branded Residences Driving Growth

Branded residences are set to play a larger role in Minor Hotels’ growth strategy. With projects planned in over a dozen countries, the group targets both resort and urban locations, including standalone residential projects in major cities.

The group has been a trailblazer in this space since the late 1990s, with projects like Layan Residences by Anantara in Phuket. Recent developments, such as the upcoming residential component at Anantara Ubud Bali Resort, highlight the rising demand for integrated living solutions that blend top-tier hospitality with private homeownership. Future residential projects are planned in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, including destinations like Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Oman, and Tanzania.

The group sees strong potential for its Anantara and NH Collection residences, particularly in the Middle East and Europe, where demand for branded living experiences grows.

Key Openings in 2025

The upcoming year promises several high-profile openings across the globe. Highlights include:

Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia Hotel (February) : This hotel is set in a historic Port Wine cellar in Gaia, Portugal, and offers a unique blend of heritage and luxury.

: This hotel is set in a historic Port Wine cellar in Gaia, Portugal, and offers a unique blend of heritage and luxury. nhow Rome (Q2) : The 10th property under the design-focused nhow brand enhances Minor Hotels’ lifestyle offerings in Europe.

: The 10th property under the design-focused nhow brand enhances Minor Hotels’ lifestyle offerings in Europe. Avani+ Barbarons Seychelles Resort (Q3) : A fully revamped property that will be a flagship for the Avani brand in the Indian Ocean.

: A fully revamped property that will be a flagship for the Avani brand in the Indian Ocean. Anantara Kafue River Zambia Tented Camp (Q3) : Anantara’s luxury tented camp debut, providing a high-end safari experience.

: Anantara’s luxury tented camp debut, providing a high-end safari experience. NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort (Q4): Reopening after a six-month renovation, this iconic resort marks the second NH Collection property in the Maldives.

“As we grow globally, we remain dedicated to preserving the unique identity of our brands. Each property is designed to offer authentic, meaningful experiences while maintaining the highest standards of quality,” said Omar Romero, Chief Development and Luxury Officer at Minor Hotels.

Strategic Growth and Sustainability

Minor Hotels’ latest pipeline figures reflect a bold vision for sustainable, diversified growth. The group adopts an “asset-right” approach, balancing owned, leased, managed, and franchised properties. About 70% of its portfolio is owned or leased, but the company aims for a 50-50 split by 2027.

Nearly 90% of the pipeline projects are structured under hotel management agreements or franchise deals, aligning with this objective and ensuring a sustainable expansion model.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels operates over 560 properties across 58 countries and offers various brands, including Anantara, Avani, Tivoli, Oaks, and NH Collection. The group is focused on expanding its global footprint, with plans to add more than 280 properties by 2027.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

For more information, please visit minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Related News: