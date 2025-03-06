VIVO Launches VLOVE Portrait Gallery at Central World Bangkok

VIVO is revolutionizing mobile photography by blending art, technology, and social responsibility. To showcase its commitment to user-driven innovation, VIVO collaborated with seven groundbreaking photographers from various backgrounds, inviting them to explore the many facets of love using the VIVO V50.

The stunning results are on display at the VIVO VLOVE Portrait Gallery in Central World Bangkok from February 27 to March 2. Inspired by the Italian word “Ancora,” meaning “once again,” the gallery encourages visitors to capture their passions, take another shot, and reconnect with love.

A Dynamic Partnership with VOGUE and UNESCO

Through collaborations with VOGUE and UNESCO, VIVO is sharing its passion for photography and innovation in Thailand. A series of events highlights how powerful visual storytelling can be in expressing love. These include the immersive VLOVE Portrait Gallery, a portrait-sharing session, and a creative initiative to empower youth through visual storytelling.

“Imaging connects people and technology,” says Duanmu Xueying of VIVO’s Imaging Team. “Photography isn’t just a technical skill—it’s an emotional expression.”

The VIVO V50, equipped with ZEISS Professional Portrait features and Natural Colour Calibration, allowed seven professionals to push creative boundaries while capturing lifelike visuals that mirror what the human eye perceives.

A Stylish Collaboration with VOGUE

Fashion meets photography as VIVO partners with VOGUE, a leading fashion authority, to curate the VLOVE Portrait Gallery. Visitors can create stylish social media content while exploring images from photographers who captured the “Meet Your Love” theme using the VIVO V50 and its advanced portrait capabilities.

This partnership reflects VIVO’s dedication to transforming mobile photography and blending high fashion with cutting-edge technology.

At the gallery, visitors can view captivating portraits that explore the many dimensions of love, created with the VIVO V50 and ZEISS technology. Featuring works by photographers like Gabriel Santos, Urasha Jakkachaphol, and Jimmy Marble, the exhibit blends global perspectives with local talent. Each piece tells a story of connection, intimacy, and emotion.

Jimmy Marble, known for his bold colours and playful style, shared his thoughts: “Self-expression has always been my way of showing love. This theme resonates deeply with me.”

Portraits of Love: Behind the Scenes with the VIVO V50

To celebrate the gallery’s launch, VIVO hosted a session with five of the photographers, who shared how the VIVO V50 helped them redefine mobile photography.

Urasha Jakkachaphol, a Thai photographer, said, “I focus on authentic portraits—images that go beyond appearances and reveal the subject’s essence. Whether it’s someone’s gaze or small gestures, I aim to create photos that evoke real emotions.”

She praised the VIVO V50’s ability to handle different lighting conditions, saying, “Natural light is key for me, and the VIVO V50 doesn’t compromise quality, whether in soft morning light or harsh noon sun.” Her favourite feature? The ZEISS Multi-Focus Portrait mode, which creates depth by keeping the subject sharp while softly blurring the background.

Malaysian photographer William Seng used the V50 to document love in urban settings. “I wanted to capture selfless love—love that expects nothing in return,” he said. He appreciated the V50’s portability and the 50mm portrait lens, making street photography more accessible without sacrificing quality.

Spanish photographer Gabriel Santos focused on capturing connection and authenticity. “A great portrait combines visual appeal with genuine emotion,” he said. “The VIVO V50 excels, even in low light, offering flexibility with its range of portrait lenses.”

For Aung Kyaw Tun of Myanmar, capturing natural moments is key. “Mobile photography is more spontaneous, letting me capture real emotions without making people self-conscious,” he explained. Using the V50, he explored the unique bond between twins and praised the phone’s Aura Light for rendering natural skin tones.

Taiwanese photographer Tienjen Huang emphasized the importance of light and composition in storytelling. “For me, photography is about connecting with subjects and documenting raw emotions,” he shared.

Empowering Youth Through Visual Storytelling

Alongside professional photographers, VIVO is also nurturing young creators. In partnership with UNESCO and the Beijing Contemporary Art Foundation (BCAF), VIVO launched the “Asian Youth Film Fund” and the “Capture the Future” program in Thailand.

This initiative provides middle school and university students with advanced mobile imaging tools to produce short films exploring how technology shapes society. Winning projects will be featured at major Asian film festivals, offering students opportunities to learn from industry experts.

Inspiring the Next Generation

“Capture the Future” aims to empower young creators with tools to tell meaningful stories. This program aligns with VIVO’s philosophy of “Beyond What You See, Unveil What the World Could Be,” fostering creativity and encouraging youth to address societal challenges through visual art.

“This initiative reflects VIVO’s mission to support young talent and provide platforms for their voices,” said a VIVO spokesperson. The program inspires creativity through technology while encouraging positive social impact.

About VIVO

VIVO is a technology company focused on creating smart devices and services that connect people to the digital world. Driven by values like “Benfen”—doing the right things the right way—VIVO is committed to innovation, sustainability, and user-centric design.

With R&D centres across cities like Shenzhen, Dongguan, and Shanghai, VIVO leads advancements in 5G, AI, industrial design, and imaging systems. Its intelligent manufacturing network produces nearly 200 million smartphones annually, and its products are loved by over 500 million users in 60+ countries.

As a global leader, VIVO continues to merge creativity and technology to enhance lives and empower individuals to share their stories with the world.

