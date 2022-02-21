Powerball
Powerball Winning Numbers For Monday February 21, 2022
Are you having a lucky day today?
Powerball Number Result for Today February 21, 2022, and Powerball Winning Numbers for Today.
The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) released Powerball on February 21, 2022, resulting in today and Powerball Winning Numbers For Monday. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., ET, the Multi-State Lottery conducts a Power-ball live drawing. Tickets can be purchased up to 10 minutes before the live drawing (10:495 p.m. ET for the Night drawing).
Powerball Winning Numbers For February 21, 2022, Coming Soon
|Draw Date
|Winning Numbers
|Powerball
|Power Play
|Estimated Jackpot
|Jackpot Winners
|Jackpot Option
|
February 21, 2022
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
If you don’t see numbers here then click on Today Live Lottery Powerball Numbers,/reload the page to see the latest result on CTN News
Previous Powerball Winning Numbers
|Draw Date
|Winning Numbers
|Powerball
|Power Play
|Estimated Jackpot
|Jackpot Winners
|Jackpot Option
|February 19, 2022,
|
03 – 10 – 15 – 33 – 42 -11
|17
|2
|$630 Million
|Out of State Winner
|Feb 16, 2022
|
22 – 30 – 40 – 42 – 48 -16
|22
|2
|$540 Million
|Roll
|Feb 14, 2022
|
16 – 25 – 27 – 49 – 55 – 17
|7
|2
|$500 Million
|Roll
Powerplay was 2x
According to the Powerball website, the estimated jackpot was $31 million with a cash option of $20.7 million.
You can now win the Powerball three times a week – on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
Recent winner: A Connecticut resident won 185.3 million dollars in the Powerball jackpot.
Currently, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $75 million with a cash option of $50.1 million, according to the Mega Millions website.
Mega Millions winner: A winning ticket worth $426 million was sold in California
According to a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, lottery winners in New Jersey will no longer be required to identify themselves.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
- $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
- $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
