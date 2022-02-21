Connect with us

Powerball Winning Numbers For Monday February 21, 2022
Powerball Winning Numbers For Monday February 21, 2022

Lotto Powerball Riches: Lottery Winner Claims $21 Million Prize

Mega Millions Jackpot Lottery Numbers Jan 16, 2022

Powerball Number Result Today January 10, 2022

Powerball - One Wisconsin Ticket Won The $632.6M Powerball Jackpot

Jackpot Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Green Bay

Powerball Winning Number on January 8, 2022: $ 632 Million Jackpot

Powerball - The 10 Biggest Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots Ever

Powerball Jackpot Rises to $610M Today, 7th Largest in History

Powerball Winning Numbers For Monday February 21, 2022

Are you having a lucky day today?

Powerball Number Result for Today February 21, 2022, and Powerball Winning Numbers for Today.

Powerball Number Result for Today February 21, 2022, and Powerball Winning Numbers for Today.

The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) released Powerball on February 21, 2022, resulting in today and Powerball Winning Numbers For Monday. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., ET, the Multi-State Lottery conducts a Power-ball live drawing. Tickets can be purchased up to 10 minutes before the live drawing (10:495 p.m. ET for the Night drawing).

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 21, 2022, Coming Soon

Draw Date Winning Numbers Powerball Power Play Estimated Jackpot Jackpot Winners Jackpot Option

February 21, 2022

If you don’t see numbers here then click on  Today Live Lottery Powerball Numbers,/reload the page to see the latest result on CTN News

Previous Powerball Winning Numbers

Draw Date Winning Numbers Powerball Power Play Estimated Jackpot Jackpot Winners Jackpot Option
February 19, 2022,
03 – 10 – 15 – 33 – 42 -11
 17 2 $630 Million Out of State Winner
Feb 16, 2022
22 – 30 – 40 – 42 – 48 -16
 22 2 $540 Million Roll
Feb 14, 2022
16 – 25 – 27 – 49 – 55 – 17
 7 2 $500 Million Roll

Powerplay was 2x

According to the Powerball website, the estimated jackpot was $31 million with a cash option of $20.7 million.

You can now win the Powerball three times a week – on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Recent winner: A Connecticut resident won 185.3 million dollars in the Powerball jackpot.

Currently, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $75 million with a cash option of $50.1 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Mega Millions winner: A winning ticket worth $426 million was sold in California

According to a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, lottery winners in New Jersey will no longer be required to identify themselves.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

