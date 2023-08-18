Poland Deploys 10,000 Troops To Eastern Border Amid Wagner Force Concerns

(CTN NEWS) – Poland is to deploy 10,000 troops to its eastern border with Belarus in response to growing fears about Wagner forces in the region.

Wagner forces have been stationed in Belarus, a key ally of Russia, in the aftermath of the group’s brief revolt.

According to Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, 10,000 soldiers would be stationed at the border, with 4,000 directly supporting border guards and the rest 6,000 serving as reserves.

Blaszczak justified the move by citing claimed violations of Polish airspace by two military planes, which Belarus dismissed as “far-fetched.”

“The violation of Polish space by Belarusian helicopters cannot be underestimated because of the Belarusian approach,” Blaszczak said, adding that it was yet another provocation.

“Everything that happens in Belarus is coordinated with Russian actions,” he stated.

According to the Polish national news agency PAP, Blaszczak agreed to send extra troops to the border on Wednesday but did not specify how many.

Russian Defense Minister Reviews Plans for Increased Military Presence along Western Frontiers in Response to Polish Militarization

In a summary extracted from a board meeting convened by the Defense Ministry on Wednesday, it was revealed that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu conducted a comprehensive review of plans to enhance Russia’s military presence along its western frontiers.

Shoigu underscored the escalated militarization efforts undertaken by Poland as a contributing factor behind this strategic initiative.

Recent weeks have seen Poland express heightened concern regarding the presence of Wagner forces within its borders.

Early August witnessed an escalation of activity near the Suwalki gap, a narrow territory situated between Poland and Lithuania.

Troops affiliated with the Russian mercenary group Wagner have exhibited advancements in this region, seemingly aiming to exert increased pressure on NATO and European Union member states.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has issued a cautionary statement, suggesting that Wagner fighters might adopt the guise of migrants in order to approach the border undetected.

Lithuania, a neighboring country to Belarus, has also taken measures to reinforce its borders, citing the potential threat posed by Wagner forces.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

China’s Travel Relaxation Amid Diplomatic Strain: Excluding Canada And Political Fallout

Unity vs. Division: Assessing Public Perception Of President Joe Biden’s Identity Politics Approach

China’s Fertility Rate Plummets To Unprecedented Lows: Fertility Landscape And Remedial Measures