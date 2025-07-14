Historic Grand Canyon Lodge Destroyed by Dragon Bravo Wildfire

NORTH RIM, Arizona – A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge, the North Rim’s only accommodation, along with up to 80 other buildings, according to park officials in North Rim, Arizona.

The Dragon Bravo Fire, one of two significant wildfires burning in the area, has caused lasting damage to Grand Canyon National Park, wiping out a landmark that has stood for nearly a century and forcing the North Rim to close for the rest of the 2025 season.

Built in 1937 after a previous fire in 1932, the Grand Canyon Lodge was a favourite stop for many travellers who wanted to experience the calm and beauty of the North Rim. The original lodge, completed in 1928 by the Union Pacific Railroad, was designed by architect Gilbert Stanley Underwood.

His design used local materials to create a building that seemed to rise straight from the canyon’s edge. Guests enjoyed panoramic canyon views from the famous Sun Room, while ponderosa beams and a limestone facade welcomed them inside. The devastating loss has left a gap in the park’s story, touching both new visitors and those who returned year after year.

Park Superintendent Ed Keable summed up the grief felt by many, calling the lodge “more than a building” and speaking of its unique role in the North Rim’s history. The fire also destroyed the visitor centre, a wastewater plant, administrative offices, a gas station and nearly 120 cabins, based on National Park Service reports.

The Dragon Bravo and White Sage Wildfires

Two large fires, the Dragon Bravo and the White Sage, have burned through over 45,000 acres of the North Rim and nearby forests. The Dragon Bravo Fire started when lightning struck on 4 July 2025.

It was initially used as a controlled burn to reduce thick undergrowth, but high temperatures, low humidity and winds up to 40 mph caused it to spread quickly. By Sunday, the fire had grown to 5,000 acres, with much of the destruction happening overnight on 12 July, including the loss of the lodge.

The White Sage Fire began on 9 July near Jacob Lake and expanded quickly, burning more than 40,000 acres by Sunday and with no containment yet reported.

Based in Kaibab National Forest, this fire forced evacuations in Jacob Lake and the North Rim area, with Highway 89A closed for public safety. Gusty winds and dry brush have made it difficult for crews to get these fires under control.

Firefighters have faced long hours and dangerous conditions as they try to contain both fires. The National Park Service noted that teams worked through the night to slow the Dragon Bravo Fire, especially near Roaring Springs and Transept Canyon.

Helicopters dropped water and fire retardant to keep flames away from remaining structures, but shifting winds have limited their success. Fire managers called for extra aerial support on 13 July to help slow the fire’s movement on the eastern side of the developed area.

The White Sage Fire has seen similar measures, with tankers and ground crews creating fire breaks. According to the Bureau of Land Management, lines near Jacob Lake held as of Sunday, giving some hope.

Over 200 firefighters and support staff are working on both blazes, and a specialised team will take control of the Dragon Bravo Fire on Monday.

A chlorine gas leak, caused when the fire damaged a wastewater treatment plant, added more risks. The gas, which drifts into low areas and can cause breathing problems, led to the evacuation of hikers from inner canyon routes and the closure of all North Rim hiking and camping spots.

Officials have said there is no immediate danger to residents in Marble Canyon and Lees Ferry, though a chlorine smell may linger.

Park Community Feels the Loss Over Grand Canyon Lodge

The destruction of the Grand Canyon Lodge has struck a nerve both locally and beyond. “This is a harsh reminder of the importance of wildfire planning,” said Rep. Greg Stanton in a social media post.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has called for a review of how the Dragon Bravo Fire was first managed, especially the decision to use it as a controlled burn during Arizona’s driest months.

Online, former guests and locals have shared their memories and grief at the loss. Some described the lodge as “the jewel of the Grand Canyon”, while others called it a blow to a cherished national treasure.

For many, the North Rim Lodge was a place for creating memories, whether camping under the stars, hiking across the canyon or sharing stories near its stone fireplace.

As the damage is surveyed, park authorities and local leaders are already talking about how to rebuild. Plans will likely follow the original style of the lodge but use modern materials that stand up better to fire and meet sustainability standards.

Longtime staff, tribal partners and historians will help guide the rebuilding process. A KAFF News report put it simply, saying that with loss comes determination not just to rebuild, but to honour what has been lost.

For now, the North Rim is closed as crews continue to battle the fires. The event highlights the growing threat of wildfires in the West, driven by ongoing drought and intense weather.

No one has been reported injured or killed, thanks to the quick evacuation of around 500 visitors and staff on 10 July. As the Grand Canyon community reflects on what’s lost, there is a strong sense of purpose to restore the North Rim and preserve its place in the park’s story.

Related News: