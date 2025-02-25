Jewish Community Clarifies its Presence in Pai, Thailand

As representatives of the Jewish community in Thailand, we wish to address recent concerns and clarify misconceptions about our presence, particularly in Pai, Mae Hong Son province. We appreciate Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s recent statements affirming that rumours of an Israeli “takeover” in Pai are unfounded.

Social media narratives have inaccurately portrayed the number of Israeli visitors in Pai. In reality, Pai has a resident population of 38,000, with only a few hundred Israeli tourists present on any given day.

Pol Col Thanathorn Khamthiang, deputy commander of Immigration Division 3, clarified that the widely circulated figure of 30,000 Israeli tourists entering Mae Hong Son last year is inaccurate.

He referenced a more recent survey, which shows that 1,200 to 1,500 Israeli tourists enter the province each month, rising during the cool season but never exceeding 3,000 per month. The 30,000 figure refers to the total number of Israeli tourist check-ins throughout 2024, not a permanent population.

At the same time, Pai’s popularity among Israeli visitors is understandable. The province has long been a favourite destination for people worldwide. British tourists remain the largest foreign group in Pai, followed by Israelis, Americans, and Germans.

Regardless of nationality, most visitors respect and appreciate local culture and laws. While isolated incidents can occur, these are not representative of any entire community or nationality.

We acknowledge that there have beehttps://www.jewishthailand.com/n isolated incidents involving individual Israeli tourists that do not align with our community values. We strongly condemn any behaviour that violates Thai laws or disrespects local customs.

Our community is dedicated to fostering positive relationships within Thailand, and we actively support initiatives that promote respectful tourism.

The Chabad Foundation plays a vital role in supporting the local Jewish community and visitors in Thailand, including Pai. Since its establishment in 1993, Chabad has worked to create a welcoming environment for Jewish tourists while actively promoting respect for Thai laws, customs, and traditions.

Through educational initiatives, Chabad helps visitors understand local cultural norms, foster positive interactions with the local community and address potential challenges that may arise from cultural differences.

This proactive approach bridges cultural gaps and reflects our community’s appreciation of Thailand’s rich heritage.

We urge the media and the public to rely on factual information from Thai authorities. The Jewish community in Thailand has long appreciated the country’s tradition of religious tolerance and cultural diversity, and we remain committed to contributing positively to Thailand’s rich cultural tapestry.

We look forward to continuing our role as respectful guests and valued members of Thai society. We will work together to address any concerns and strengthen our mutual understanding and appreciation.

Chabad Foundation of Thailand – Rabbi@jewishthailand.com

