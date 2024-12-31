Sports

Thailand Reach AFC Asian Cup Finals Beating Philippines 3-1

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Thailand, War Elephants, AFC Asian Cup
Thailand’s forward Patrik Gustavsson celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2024 ASEAN Cup semifinal

Thailand’s war elephants will face Vietnam in the AFC Asian Cup finals after defeating the Philippines 3-1 in Bangkok on Monday to win 4-3 on aggregate.

Suphanat Mueanta’s extra-time header secured victory for the War Elephants, who trailed 2-1 after the first match in Manila on Friday, and set up a rematch of the 2022 decider, which Thailand won 3-2 on aggregate.

Peeradon Chamratsamee put Thailand ahead in the 37th minute with a shot past Quincy Kammeraad, and Patrik Gustavsson gave the title holders the aggregate advantage nine minutes later with a first-time angled finish.

However, with seven minutes remaining, the Philippines’ Norway-born attacker Bjorn Kristensen curled a low drive from 20 yards into the bottom corner of Patiwat Khammai’s goal, sending the game into extra time.

Proceedings appeared to be heading to penalties until Suphanat rose highest to meet Worachit Kanitsribampen’s cross from the right, and his downward header gave Kammeraad little chance as the seven-time champions won.

Vietnam advanced to the AFC Asian Cup final on Sunday thanks to two goals from Nguyen Xuan Son. Son helped Kim Sik’s side defeat Singapore 3-1 in Viet Tri and win 5-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-0 on Thursday.

The first leg of the AFC Asian Cup final will take place in Viet Tri on Thursday, and the return leg will be in Bangkok on Sunday.

By Geoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
