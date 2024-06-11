Connect with us

Politics

France's Marine Le Pen Projected to Win Snap Election
Advertisement

Politics World News

Right-Wing Nationalist Parties Dominate EU Elections

Politics

Election Commission Probes Claims of Senate Election Rigging

Politics

Donald Trump Becomes First Former US President Convicted on All Charges in Hush Money Case

Politics

Donald Trump Guilty on all Counts in Historic Criminal Trial

Politics

Biden Promises Progressive Supreme Court Appointments If Reelected

Politics

Thailand's Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra Charged with Lese-Majeste

Politics

Judge Rejects Gag Order on Donald Trump in Classified Documents Case

Politics

Judge Allows Trump Co-Defendant to Seek 2020 Ballots in Georgia Case

Politics Crime

Opposition MP in Thailand Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence for Defaming Monarchy

Politics

Biden Skips Ukraine Peace Talks for Hollywood Red Carpet Fundraiser

Politics

Thailand's Government Vows to Outlaw Military Coups

News Politics

News of 28-Year-Old Activists Death in Thailand Goes Global

Politics

India's Modi Accused of Brazen Election Violations Over Hate Speech

Politics

Judge Fines Donald Trump $9,000 for Gag Order Violations in Hush Money Trial

Politics

US Allies Already Preparing for Trump 2.0 as 2024 Election Nears

Politics

Donald Trump's Criminal Trial Continues with Focus on "Catch and Kill Scheme"

Politics

Former President Trump Will Avoid Trial on 2020 Election Charges

Politics

Thailand's Lawmakers to Reform the Military-Appointed Senate

Politics Business

US Congress Passes TikTok Ban Legislation, Bill Heads to Senate

Politics

France’s Marine Le Pen Projected to Win Snap Election

Avatar of CTN News

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Marine Le Pen
Marine Le Pen: Getty Images

France’s National Rally, led by firebrand Marine Le Pen, is expected to win a sudden election called by President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron dissolved France’s national legislature following a crushing defeat for his Renaissance party in Sunday’s European Parliament election. The first round of elections is slated for June 30, less than three weeks away, with a runoff on July 7.

Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigrant, right-wing National Rally party, or RN, is expected to win 235 to 265 members in the National Assembly.

According to Toluna Harris Interactive’s study for Challenges, M6, and RTL, this is a significant increase from its present 88, but it falls short of the 289 required for an absolute majority.

According to the poll, Macron’s centrist alliance might see its number of lawmakers cut in half, from 250 to 125-155. Left-wing parties might control 115 to 145 seats combined, although each could run on its own.

There is no guarantee that the RN would lead the government, with or without a partnership with others. Other alternatives include a broad coalition of mainstream parties or a hung parliament.

Stocks drop in France

However, Macron’s unexpected move gives the increasingly popular extreme right a legitimate shot at power. This amounted to a gamble on his political destiny, and the euro instantly fell, as did French stocks and government bonds. RN got 31.4% of the European Parliament vote, while the Renaissance party coalition had 14.6%.

Even if the RN gains a majority in the French parliament, Macron will stay president for three more years and continue to be in charge of defense and foreign policy.

However, he would lose control of the domestic agenda, including economic policy, security, immigration, and finance, which would have an impact on other measures, such as aid to Ukraine, because he would need parliament’s approval to fund any assistance as part of France’s budget.

“We’re still in shock,” Emmanuel Pellerin, a Renaissance Party legislator, told Reuters. “Everything points to the RN achieving a relative or absolute majority. But this forces the French to consider what is at risk.

In that setting, political parties were rushing to field candidates and negotiate potential coalitions.

On Monday, RN leaders Jordan Bardella and Le Pen met with Marion Marechal of the minor far-right group Reconquete. Marechal is Le Pen’s niece and was a senior member of her party prior to their split.

Left-wing fractured

Following the meeting, Bardella stated that talks were underway to form an alliance. He also mentioned that he was speaking with several members of the conservative Les Republicains.

“I fervently wish that we can all find ways to come together,” Marechal told Reuters.

Leaders of France’s very split left, including the hard-left LFI (France Unbowed), Communists, Socialists, and Greens, were also in negotiations.

“We don’t have time to procrastinate,” LFI’s Manon Aubry told reporters. “The objective is to be able to meet again, to build the future and above all to go and win.”

According to a source close to Macron, the 46-year-old leader, whose power has dwindled since losing his absolute majority in parliament two years ago, reckoned that he might regain a majority by surprising everyone.

For Le Pen and Bardella, the goal is to turn popularity into victory. The vote is expected to center not only on dissatisfaction with Macron’s leadership style, cost of living, and immigration policies, but also on whether the RN can be trusted to manage a major European government.

Among the party’s policies, the RN has supported increased public spending, despite already high levels of French debt, threatening to increase bank funding costs.

The RN also wants to expel more migrants, end family reunification, limit childcare subsidies for French citizens, give French nationals priority in access to social housing and jobs, and revoke residency for migrants who have been out of work for more than one year.

The euro plunged by up to 0.6%, while Paris blue-chip stocks fell by 1.4%, led by heavy losses in banks BNP Paribas.

The early election will take place shortly before the July 26 start of the Paris Olympics, when all eyes will be on France.

Source: Reuters
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies