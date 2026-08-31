Phuket News

American Fugitive Wanted for Child Abuse Arrested in Phuket

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
American Fugitive Wanted for Child Abuse Arrested in Phuket

PHUKET – Immigration police have arrested an American man in Phuket, wanted by the FBI on multiple warrants for alleged child sexual abuse. The arrest took place at a hotel in the Nai Yang area of Thalang district. The 48-year-old suspect, identified as Mr. Beck, had eight US warrants against him. These included seven state warrants from Alabama and one federal warrant.

The charges are very serious. They include sexual torture, rape, and human trafficking. He is also accused of facilitating the travel of minors for unlawful sex acts, sexual abuse, and incest. Investigators say Beck abused children under the age of 14. He allegedly recorded videos of the assaults before fleeing to Thailand.

Key Takeaways

  • An American man, Lance Beck, was arrested in Phuket.
  • He faced eight US warrants for child sexual abuse.
  • Charges include sexual torture, rape, and human trafficking.

The Royal Thai Police received a request for help from the FBI on August 27, 2026. They asked Thai authorities to find Beck. A joint investigative team quickly formed. It included the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Immigration Division 3, and Sakhu Police Station.

The team traced Beck’s movements in Thailand. They found he had entered the country through Phuket International Airport. He was staying at a hotel near Naiyang Beach. On August 29, at about 2:15 p.m., officers moved in to make the arrest.

Extradition to United States

Officers found Beck at the hotel and detained him. They formally revoked his permission to stay in Thailand. Beck admitted his identity to the police. He was then transferred to the Immigration Detention Center in Bangkok.

He will wait there for extradition back to the United States. This successful operation showed strong cooperation between Thai police and the FBI. It prevents further crimes from happening in Thailand.

The FBI played a key role in tracking him down. Local authorities worked fast to secure the arrest. This case highlights the importance of global law enforcement partnerships.

Trending News:

Phuket Advances “Phuket Eyes”AI for Crime & Traffic

Chiang Rai Doctor Faces Backlash After Crash That Killed Two Students

Salvagers Work to Raise Sunken Freighter in Mu Ko Surin National Park
Soi Dog Foundation Helps Hundreds of Stray Dogs at a Landfill Site
Grim Discovery: Pattaya Police Uncover the Bodies of Russian Siblings
The US Supreme Court Isn’t Seen As Politically Neutral By Americans.
Phuket Authorities Probe Jewish Chabad House Center in Nominee Crackdown
Share This Article
Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Thailand’s Household Debt is Near a Record Levels in Thailand Heavy Household Debt is Choking Thailand’s Economy
Next Article Armed Insurgents Storm Pattani Department Store Armed Insurgents Storm Pattani Shopping Center, Set Off Bombs
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Pattaya Police Round Up Hookers
Pattaya Police Round Up Hookers Ahead of USS Abraham Lincoln Arrival
Pattaya News
Armed Insurgents Storm Pattani Department Store
Armed Insurgents Storm Pattani Shopping Center, Set Off Bombs
Southern Thailand
Thailand’s Household Debt is Near a Record Levels in Thailand
Heavy Household Debt is Choking Thailand’s Economy
Finance
A fatal car crash in Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai Doctor Faces Backlash After Crash That Killed Two Students
Chiang Rai News
students China
From Campus to Career: China’s New Appeal for Global Students
China
Speeding Car Claims the Life of Chiang Rai Students
Speeding Car Claims the Life of Chiang Rai Students
Chiang Rai News
Thai Women's Volleyball Team Shocks China to Secure First Olympic Berth
Thai Women’s Volleyball Team Shocks China to Secure First Olympic Berth
Sports
Chiang Rai Police Seize 5 Million Meth Pills, 2 Arrested
Chiang Rai Police Seize 5 Million Meth Pills, 2 Arrested
Chiang Rai News
China Fights to Control the Narrative on Himalayan Megadisaster
China Fights to Control the Narrative on Himalayan Megadisaster
China
Rail Link Thailand Airports
Asia Era One Faces Blacklisting Over Airport Rail Link Exit
Business

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google