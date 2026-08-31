American Fugitive Wanted for Child Abuse Arrested in Phuket

PHUKET – Immigration police have arrested an American man in Phuket, wanted by the FBI on multiple warrants for alleged child sexual abuse. The arrest took place at a hotel in the Nai Yang area of Thalang district. The 48-year-old suspect, identified as Mr. Beck, had eight US warrants against him. These included seven state warrants from Alabama and one federal warrant.

The charges are very serious. They include sexual torture, rape, and human trafficking. He is also accused of facilitating the travel of minors for unlawful sex acts, sexual abuse, and incest. Investigators say Beck abused children under the age of 14. He allegedly recorded videos of the assaults before fleeing to Thailand.

Key Takeaways

An American man, Lance Beck, was arrested in Phuket.

He faced eight US warrants for child sexual abuse.

Charges include sexual torture, rape, and human trafficking.

The Royal Thai Police received a request for help from the FBI on August 27, 2026. They asked Thai authorities to find Beck. A joint investigative team quickly formed. It included the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Immigration Division 3, and Sakhu Police Station.

The team traced Beck’s movements in Thailand. They found he had entered the country through Phuket International Airport. He was staying at a hotel near Naiyang Beach. On August 29, at about 2:15 p.m., officers moved in to make the arrest.

Extradition to United States

Officers found Beck at the hotel and detained him. They formally revoked his permission to stay in Thailand. Beck admitted his identity to the police. He was then transferred to the Immigration Detention Center in Bangkok.

He will wait there for extradition back to the United States. This successful operation showed strong cooperation between Thai police and the FBI. It prevents further crimes from happening in Thailand.

The FBI played a key role in tracking him down. Local authorities worked fast to secure the arrest. This case highlights the importance of global law enforcement partnerships.

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