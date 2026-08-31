Thai Women’s Volleyball Team Shocks China to Secure First Olympic Berth

The Thai women’s volleyball team pulled off a stunning upset on Sunday, defeating host nation China 3-2 to win the 2026 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship. The thrilling match in Tianjin secured Thailand its first-ever Olympic spot for the 2028 Games.

This hard-fought victory also earned the team a ticket to the 2027 World Championship. The global tournament will take place in the United States and Canada next year. Ranked 17th in the world, Thailand showed incredible resilience against the world’s seventh-ranked team to claim the continental crown.

Key Takeaways

Thailand defeated China 3-2 in a dramatic five-set final to win the 2026 Asian Championship.

The historic win secures the Thai women’s team their first-ever qualification for the Olympic Games.

The victory also guarantees Thailand a spot in the upcoming 2027 World Championship.

A Dramatic Five-Set Thriller in Tianjin

The championship match on August 30 was a highly anticipated rematch of the 2023 final. Before this game, China held a slight edge with three wins in their last five meetings. Thailand advanced to the final by beating Japan, while China defeated Iran in the semifinals.

Head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai fielded a very strong starting lineup for this crucial match. The starting six included team captain Pornpun Guedpard, Pimpichaya Kokram, and Sasipapron Janthawisut. They were joined by Thatdao Nuekjang, Chatchu-on Moksri, and Kaewkalaya Kamulthala on the court. The Thai team started strong, taking the first set with a score of 25-20.

However, the Chinese squad quickly found their rhythm in front of the loud home crowd. The hosts dominated the second set, winning 25-11 to easily tie the match. They then edged out a very close third set by a score of 25-23. This pivotal moment put the Thai team on the absolute brink of defeat.

A Comeback for the History Books

Refusing to give up, the Thai squad fought back intensely during the fourth set. They won the frame 25-18 with excellent teamwork, forcing a decisive fifth set. The tension in the arena was incredibly high as both rivals battled for the ultimate title. Fans watched eagerly as the final set unfolded in front of the massive crowd.

During the final set, Thailand found themselves trailing for most of the intense tiebreaker. In a thrilling turnaround, they managed to flip the momentum at the very end. The team secured the crucial 15th point to win the set and the match. This incredible feat sparked massive celebrations among the players and coaching staff on the court.

This monumental win completely changes the landscape of international volleyball. The Thai players have finally achieved their lifelong dream of reaching the Olympic stage. Fans across Thailand are now celebrating this truly unforgettable milestone in sports history. The team will now begin preparing for their upcoming international appearances.

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