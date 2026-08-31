Chiang Rai Police Seize 5 Million Meth Pills, 2 Arrested

CHIANG RAI – In a dramatic late-night chase, police in northern Thailand seized nearly five million methamphetamine pills. Local officers arrested two men after a wild pursuit ended with a truck crashing into a river. Authorities consider this massive drug bust a major blow to a regional crime network.

The undercover sting started when officers received a helpful tip about an upcoming drug delivery. Smugglers planned to move illegal goods along a quiet public road near a village canal. Local police quickly set up hidden surveillance to catch the criminals in the act. Soon, a suspicious white pickup truck drove right into their carefully planned trap.

Key Takeaways:

Police seized roughly 4.99 million meth pills from a crashed white pickup truck.

Officers arrested two men connected to the dangerous drug transport network.

Digital evidence on smartphones helped police link the men to foreign criminals.

Around 7:30 PM, the white pickup crossed a small bridge into a quiet fruit orchard. Half an hour later, the heavily loaded truck tried to leave the area and head toward the main highway. When police stepped out to stop the vehicle, the driver panicked and refused to yield. He slammed on the gas pedal and sped away into a dense, grassy woodland.

The frantic chase did not last long in the dark conditions. The speeding driver quickly lost control of his heavy, unbalanced vehicle. The pickup truck flipped over and crashed heavily into a public canal. Officers immediately rushed down the steep banks to pull the trapped driver from the sinking wreckage.

Tracking the Second Suspect in the Dark

Police identified the shaken driver as a 33-year-old man from Chiang Mai province. Once he was safe on dry land, officers searched his wrecked vehicle. They found countless heavy sacks stuffed inside the back of the truck. In total, the wet sacks held an incredible 4,990,000 illegal meth pills.

After the dramatic rescue, the wet driver confessed to the serious crime. He told police that someone in Myanmar had hired him to deliver the drugs across the border. His job was to drop the pills off at a large cargo truck waiting nearby. Officers quickly used this fresh information to expand their late-night search area.

Police headed to the dark, quiet meeting spot just down the rural road. There, they found a massive 10-wheel truck waiting quietly in the shadows. Officers moved in quickly and arrested the driver, a 60-year-old man from southern Thailand. The older man also admitted his role in the illegal smuggling operation.

Digital Evidence and Next Steps

The truck driver told the arresting officers his side of the story. He said he got the driving job through a chat group on the Line messaging app. He received GPS coordinates and drove to Chiang Rai to wait for a white pickup. He had no idea the other driver had crashed into a local river. Major Thai news sources frequently report similar operations as police continue to crack down on border smuggling.

Officers quickly checked the mobile phones of both arrested suspects at the scene. They found clear chat messages planning the secret drug transport. They also saw large money transfers moving rapidly in and out of their bank accounts. This digital evidence strongly linked both men to a much larger criminal network.

Police seized the illegal drugs, both vehicles, and four mobile phones as formal evidence. They charged both men with possessing illegal drugs with the clear intent to sell. This dangerous crime poses a serious threat to public safety and national security. The two suspects are now sitting in jail, waiting for their day in court.

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