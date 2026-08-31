Chiang Rai Doctor Faces Backlash After Crash That Killed Two Students

CHIANG RAI – A tragic car crash in Chiang Rai has sparked outrage across Thailand after a medical professor struck a motorcycle. This devastating accident claimed the lives of two first-year law students and severely injured a third passenger.

The deadly incident occurred late at night on August 25 at the busy Nang Lae intersection in Chiang Rai province. Police investigators are currently gathering crucial evidence as the angry public demands fair justice for the young victims.

Key Takeaways

A medical professor driving a red MG5 crashed into a motorcycle carrying three university students.

Two young law students from Mae Fah Luang University lost their lives, while one remains hospitalized.

The driver reportedly showed zero remorse, claiming his “future is still bright” and avoiding true responsibility.

This heartbreaking collision happened around 8:24 PM at a major local intersection. Dr. Kamol Ratchakhom, a 32-year-old medical professor at Mae Fah Luang University, was driving a red MG5 sedan. He violently crashed into a Honda motorcycle carrying three female students from the very same university.

These young women were all bright students studying at the university’s School of Law. Nineteen-year-old Nichapa Promtong from Nan province suffered severe injuries and passed away shortly after the tragic impact. Eighteen-year-old Al-farin Gasor from Pattani province, who was driving the motorcycle, fought bravely for her life.

Sadly, she also succumbed to her severe injuries and passed away a few days later on August 29. The third passenger, 18-year-old Patchareeporn Nakhonchan from Chonburi, survived the crash but remains under close medical care.

Police Investigation and Initial Findings

Officers at the Ban Du Police Station quickly began their thorough investigation into this fatal and tragic accident. Police Colonel Anusorn Norkhamabutr confirmed that the driver was immediately tested for alcohol right after the crash. The initial test results clearly showed zero traces of alcohol in the medical professor’s system.

However, CCTV footage from the intersection paints a highly concerning picture of the events leading up to the collision. The streetlights were quite dim, casting a soft orange glow over the area during the sudden accident. Importantly, the video footage shows absolutely no signs that the driver attempted to slow down his vehicle.

Local authorities suspect the speeding driver simply did not see the motorcycle before the fatal and crushing impact. The police investigators are still waiting for forensic reports and official autopsy results before filing formal legal charges.

Public Outrage and Social Media Backlash

This heartbreaking tragedy quickly gained massive traction online, with friends of the victims desperately pleading for justice. A popular local Facebook page shared a sad post detailing the professor’s alleged cold and dismissive behavior. According to angry witnesses, the driver boldly told police officers that his “future is still bright.”

He also allegedly told a grieving victim’s mother that it was just an accident and avoided taking true responsibility. Furthermore, witnesses claim he carelessly drove straight through a red light while other cars were safely slowing down. The university has not yet released an official public statement, fueling more frustration among students and the general public.

Meanwhile, police have strongly warned the victims’ families to beware of fake lawyers seeking to exploit their painful situation. Local authorities firmly promise a fair and thorough legal investigation to bring true justice to these grieving families.

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