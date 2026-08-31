Pattaya Police Round Up Hookers Ahead of USS Abraham Lincoln Arrival

PATTAYA – Police and human security officials launched a major crackdown on street prostitution this past Saturday night. The coordinated effort led to the arrest of 25 women from Thailand, Laos, and Uganda. Authorities targeted well-known tourist areas across the busy coastal city.

The weekend sweep happened just days before the highly anticipated arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. This massive naval vessel recently passed by Singapore as it heads toward the Thai coast. It brings thousands of sailors who are eager for a break after a very long time at sea.

Key Takeaways

A 20-strong team of officials detained 18 Thai women, five Lao women, and two Ugandan women during Saturday’s patrol.

The arrests occurred shortly before the USS Abraham Lincoln arrives for a multi-day rest and recovery visit.

Police pledge to continue street patrols to enforce laws and protect minors from being forced into street labor.

The police operation involved a dedicated 20-strong team of law enforcement and social workers. They focused their weekend patrols along Pattaya Beach, Pattaya Sai 2 Road, and other crowded public spaces. These locations are highly popular with foreign tourists and often see increased nighttime activity.

During the patrol, the combined team successfully detained 18 Thai women, five Lao women, and two Ugandan women. According to local news reports, all 25 individuals were officially charged with alleged street prostitution. Engaging in street prostitution remains strictly illegal under Thai law.

Following the arrests, the women were taken to the local police station for processing. Janjira Thaibundit, the social development and human security chief for Chon Buri, provided an update on the situation. She confirmed that the arrested women were given fines and were subsequently released from custody.

Janjira explained that this operation was a direct effort to enforce existing laws against the illegal street trade. Furthermore, she emphasized that these sweeps serve a secondary, protective purpose for the community. By heavily patrolling the streets, officials hope to prevent minors from being drawn into illegal street work.

The Arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln

The timing of this police crackdown is closely tied to a major upcoming event for the city. The famous USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is currently steaming toward the shores of Pattaya. The giant ship just passed Singapore and is expected to arrive in Thailand within the next few days.

This specific naval strike group carries a massive complement of about 5,000 sailors and Marines. These service members have just completed a grueling deployment in the Middle East. Reports indicate the crew spent a record-setting 250 uninterrupted days at sea without a single port visit.

The ship will anchor in Pattaya for several days of much-needed rest and recovery. Most typical port visits for US Navy carriers last around four to five days. This scheduled port call gives the exhausted crew a rare and highly anticipated chance to step onto dry land. They will use this time to relax, eat local food, and enjoy the sights before sailing back to their home base.

A sudden influx of 5,000 visitors will bring a significant economic boost to the local area. Hotels, restaurants, bars, and retail shops are all preparing for the upcoming wave of American customers. The city expects a very busy week as the military personnel explore everything the famous beach town has to offer. Local vendors are stocking up on souvenirs and goods to meet the expected high demand.

Continuing Patrols and Keeping Safe Streets

Local police are making sure the city remains safe and orderly during the Navy’s visit. Pol Lt Col Siriwat Katchamat serves as the deputy chief of crime suppression at the Pattaya police station. He clearly stated that strong actions against street prostitution will continue in the coming days.

The police are also expanding their focus beyond the illegal sex trade. Officers are actively looking out for any children who might be forced to work illegally. They want to completely stop the use of children as street vendors or beggars in tourist zones.

Siriwat took the opportunity to send a positive message to the local community and business owners. He encouraged everyone in Pattaya to be excellent hosts during this busy and profitable time. He wants the city to offer a warm, safe, and friendly welcome to all the arriving military personnel.

Ultimately, Pattaya is working hard to balance its lively reputation with clear law enforcement. The upcoming visit from the US Navy puts the city squarely in the international spotlight. By cleaning up the streets now, officials hope to provide a safe environment for both locals and their American guests.

Trending News: