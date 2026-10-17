Police Arrest Teens Over Brutal Assault on 14-Year-Old

Last Updated on October 17, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

PATTAYA – Police have arrested nine young people following a violent group assault on a 14-year-old girl. The victim was reportedly lured out early Friday morning under the pretense of a relaxing beach hangout. Instead, she was taken to a local sports center where she was attacked and filmed.

Pol. Lt. Col. Thanongsak Inphadung responded to the youth sports center in Soi Thepprasit 7 around 5:00 a.m. on October 16. Officers found over a dozen teenagers gathered at the location, along with the significantly injured victim. Local rescue workers quickly provided first aid before transporting the girl to Pattaya Patamakun Hospital.

Key Takeaways:

Pattaya police detained nine youths after a 14-year-old girl was lured to a sports field and attacked.

The assault, which was caught on video, reportedly started over a petty dispute regarding a photograph.

Authorities will use a multidisciplinary team to interview the minors involved before filing any formal charges.

The victim’s mother, 36-year-old Surinna, linked the brutal attack to gossip about a photograph. She explained that her daughter had recently taken a photo of a 19-year-old woman, who is believed to be the group’s leader. The conflict quickly escalated when the 14-year-old discussed this picture with her friends.

Thinking she was meeting acquaintances for a peaceful time by the sea, the young girl accepted their invitation. Unfortunately, the group intentionally led her to the sports field instead of the beach. Once there, they physically assaulted her while recording the entire ordeal on a smartphone.

Police Investigation and Next Steps

Because the incident involves several juveniles, the legal proceedings require special care. Police confirmed that a multidisciplinary team, including social workers, will assist during the formal questioning. This standard procedure ensures that the legal rights of the minors are protected throughout the investigation.

Investigators are currently reviewing the video footage to determine the specific role each person played in the attack. While some of the individuals detained are legally adults, the presence of minors heavily complicates the case. Police have not yet announced official charges, but assault causing injury is a serious criminal offense in Thailand.

The victim’s mother expressed deep concern over the violence stemming from such a trivial dispute. She publicly urged other parents to keep a closer eye on their teenagers, especially late at night. She hopes this incident serves as a crucial wake-up call to prevent small arguments from turning into physical attacks.

Echoing the mother’s concerns, Lt. Col. Thanongsak advised parents to be highly vigilant during the current school holiday. He emphasized the importance of knowing exactly where teenagers are and who they are socializing with in the early morning hours. Proper adult supervision is crucial to keeping local youth out of dangerous situations.

For now, the 14-year-old victim continues to recover from her injuries. Initial reports indicated she suffered from various abrasions and bruising that required professional medical attention. The local community is now waiting to see what legal actions authorities will take against the nine detained individuals.

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