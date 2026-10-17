Why Thailand’s Domestic Fuel Prices Are Tied to Singapore

Last Updated on October 17, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thailand produces refined fuel at home, yet changes in Singapore’s fuel market can still affect Thai drivers because refinery prices are benchmarked to regional prices for finished fuels. Singapore’s Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) is a reference point, not the only factor in what you pay at the pump.

Taxes, the Oil Fuel Fund, VAT, and marketing costs also shape the final price. Here’s how the benchmark works, how Thai policy affects pump prices, and what the link means for consumers, including how Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund affects pump prices.

Key Takeaways

Thai refinery prices use Singapore MOPS as an import-parity reference for finished fuels, with delivery costs such as freight affecting the comparison. A Thailand energy market analysis explains this pricing basis.

MOPS helps set the base price, but taxes, VAT, marketing costs, and Oil Fuel Fund adjustments also shape pump prices. See how fuel prices reach Thailand’s gas pumps.

Different Thai fuel grades can reference different Singapore products, so a benchmark change may not affect every grade equally.

Government policy can interrupt price pass-through. A recent emergency decree ordered a refinery-level diesel cut and signaled a move away from fully referencing Singapore prices. (The Nation)

Why Thailand’s Domestic Refined Fuel Prices Are Tied to Singapore

Thailand’s refineries make fuel for the domestic market, but their prices are linked to regional prices for finished products. Singapore’s benchmarks help set that reference before Thai taxes, Oil Fuel Fund adjustments, and other charges shape what drivers pay. This link does not mean Thai pump prices match Singapore’s or that Thailand imports all its fuel.

Singapore is a nearby market with widely used fuel benchmarks

Singapore is a major regional trading center for refined petroleum products. Its Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) prices track finished products such as gasoline and gasoil, giving buyers and sellers a common reference when comparing local fuel with imported supplies. S&P Global Platts describes MOPS as a benchmark for refined products traded in the Singapore market.

That reference matters because Thai refiners compete in a market where buyers can compare locally made fuel with fuel available from abroad. If the Singapore price rises, imported alternatives may become more expensive, and Thai refinery prices can move in the same direction. Krungsri Research also explains that Thai ex-refinery prices are benchmarked against Singapore prices.

Import parity sets a useful reference for Thai refineries

Import parity estimates what it would cost to bring comparable finished fuel into Thailand. The calculation starts with the relevant Singapore product price, then adds delivery costs such as freight and insurance. That gives refiners and fuel buyers a practical comparison point.

Even when a Thai refinery makes the fuel locally, the import-parity reference helps show what a buyer might pay for an equivalent imported product. As a result, domestic refinery prices can follow Singapore market movements without every liter being imported. Government decisions can also alter the outcome, as shown by Thailand’s diesel price cuts and refinery costs.

Different Thai fuel grades use different product references

The benchmark depends on the fuel grade. A 2025 analysis by Thailand’s National Institute of Development Administration describes gasoline 95 as linked to MOPS gasoline 95. Gasohol uses a gasoline reference, while diesel uses a gasoil-based reference.

Thai blended fuels, including gasohol, do not always have a direct Singapore quote. Instead, the reference reflects the petroleum component used to make the blend. The precise formula and averaging period can change, so these examples explain the pricing logic rather than guarantee a fixed calculation for every grade.

How a Singapore benchmark becomes part of the price at the pump

Singapore’s fuel benchmark shapes one part of Thailand’s price chain. The amount drivers pay also reflects Thai taxes, Oil Fuel Fund adjustments, and retail costs, so a change in MOPS does not automatically produce an equal change at the pump.

The ex-refinery price is the starting point, not the retail price

The ex-refinery price is the amount associated with fuel leaving a refinery. Thai pricing uses Singapore product benchmarks as an import-parity reference: the cost of a comparable fuel in Singapore, adjusted for delivery costs such as freight and insurance. This helps establish a local refinery-price reference even when the fuel is made in Thailand.

The exact calculation can vary by product and policy. Product benchmarks and averaging methods may change, so import parity is a pricing guide, not a single formula guaranteed to remain fixed. The ex-refinery figure is also only one component of the Thai fuel price structure.

Taxes, the Oil Fuel Fund, and retail costs change the total

After the refinery price, the structure can include excise tax, municipal tax, wholesale VAT, Oil Fuel Fund payments, and marketing costs. These additions and deductions help explain why two fuels tied to regional benchmarks can have different pump prices.

The Oil Fuel Fund can collect contributions when a fuel price includes a payment into the fund, or provide compensation to help hold down the retail price. Excise, local tax, VAT, and marketing costs also affect the total. Their amounts depend on the fuel and the date; for example, Reuters reported how an oil excise tax cut can lower retail prices.

A dated example shows why pump prices do not move one-for-one

Bangkok-area prices published for October 8, 2026 show how much pump prices differ by grade: PTT Gasohol 95 was ฿40.69 per liter, E20 ฿35.69, E85 ฿31.63, Gasohol 91 ฿40.32, and Diesel B7 ฿42.19. These are dated examples, not current or permanent rates.

Prices vary by grade, brand, location, and date. A Singapore benchmark change enters the calculation at the refinery stage, while Thai taxes, fund support or contributions, and retail costs shape the amount drivers ultimately see.

What the Singapore link means for Thai drivers and refineries

Singapore’s benchmark matters beyond the refinery gate. Regional supply and demand can change the price of finished gasoline or diesel, affecting the value of fuel produced in Thailand. The impact then passes through the domestic pricing system, where exchange rates, delivery costs, taxes, and government measures shape the amount drivers pay.

Global product prices and exchange rates can add pressure

When regional buyers compete for limited fuel supplies, Singapore product prices can rise. Softer demand or greater supply can push them down. Because Thai refinery prices use Singapore benchmarks as a reference, these shifts can affect refinery economics and the cost of locally produced fuel, even when Thailand does not import each liter.

The benchmark is only one part of the import-parity calculation. Fuel prices quoted in U.S. dollars must be converted into baht, so currency movements and imported oil costs can affect the local cost. Freight, insurance, and other delivery expenses also matter. As a result, a change in the Singapore price does not necessarily produce an immediate or equal change at Thai gas stations.

Government support can soften a rise, but it has limits

Thailand can adjust refinery prices or use the Oil Fuel Fund to cushion a rise for consumers. In September 2026, the government measure cut ex-refinery prices for high-speed diesel by ฿4 per liter and included reported Oil Fuel Fund compensation of ฿8.62 per liter for standard high-speed diesel. The measure was reported as running through October 31, 2026, according to coverage of the diesel support measure.

That September example should not be confused with the October 8 retail snapshot cited earlier. The figures describe different dates, and they do not establish that the pump price stayed unchanged between them.

Support can reduce what drivers pay in the short term, but it shifts the cost rather than erasing it. The fund must cover compensation, while refinery discounts affect the amount refiners receive. When regional prices, currency, and delivery costs remain high, continued support can put pressure on public finances and the fuel-price system.

Can Thailand change how closely domestic fuel prices follow Singapore?

Thailand can change how quickly regional price shifts reach drivers, but it can’t simply ignore Singapore prices. The country can adjust the benchmark system or soften its effects, yet each choice affects refinery competition, consumer costs, or public finances.

A regional benchmark helps keep refinery pricing comparable

A visible regional reference gives buyers and refiners a common way to compare Thai-produced fuel with the cost of importing an equivalent product. That comparison can support competition because local suppliers must account for the price of available alternatives, rather than setting prices without an external reference.

However, a benchmark doesn’t shield Thailand from global market swings. When Singapore prices rise, the import-parity reference can rise too, even if Thai refineries supply the fuel. Thailand could change the formula or use a different reference, but another benchmark would still need to reflect the cost of fuel buyers can obtain. The practical choice is how transparent and representative that reference should be, not whether global supply and demand matter.

Price controls and subsidies trade short-term relief for public cost

The government can slow a sudden increase by lowering fuel taxes, adjusting refinery prices, or using the Oil Fuel Fund to compensate suppliers. These measures can give households and businesses temporary relief, but they shift costs onto public revenue, the fund, or refiners. Recent pressure on the fund shows why support levels can become difficult to maintain when regional prices stay high, as described in this report on Thailand’s rising fuel prices and fund costs.

Policy determines both how much of a market change consumers feel and when they feel it. A government might smooth sharp increases while allowing prices to adjust gradually; holding prices down for too long, though, can build a large bill that must eventually be funded or unwound. Targeted help for vulnerable households can limit that burden more directly than broad subsidies, although it requires clear eligibility rules and reliable delivery.

Better local data can help policymakers respond with care

Better analysis of refinery prices, imports, inventories, exchange rates, and fund liabilities could help officials distinguish a brief shock from a longer supply problem. Flexible AI infrastructure could support that monitoring, while data sovereignty would keep sensitive national energy information under appropriate local control. Thailand’s National AI Strategy and Action Plan provides a policy backdrop for building local capacity.

Home-grown specialists can develop and oversee these tools, improving forecasts and policy planning. Still, better data can inform when and how Thailand intervenes; it cannot erase import costs or replace a credible fuel-pricing benchmark.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s fuel pricing can be easier to follow when you separate the regional benchmark from the local costs added later. These answers cover common questions about imports, pump prices, fuel grades, and official price data.

Does Thailand import all of its refined fuel from Singapore?

No. Thailand has domestic refineries that produce fuel for local use. Singapore matters because its refined-fuel prices provide a regional reference for Thai refinery pricing, not because every liter sold in Thailand is shipped from Singapore. For more context, see how Singapore oil prices influence Thai fuel adjustments.

Does a rise in Singapore prices always raise Thai pump prices?

A rise can push up the refinery price reference, but it doesn’t guarantee an immediate increase at the pump. Thailand’s exchange rate, taxes, Oil Fuel Fund support or contributions, retail costs, and government decisions also affect the final price and timing. Those adjustments can soften or delay the effect.

What does MOPS mean in fuel pricing?

MOPS stands for Mean of Platts Singapore, a commonly used reference for regional refined-fuel prices. It helps establish a benchmark for products such as gasoline and gasoil, but it is not a Thai retail price. Local taxes and other price components still apply before fuel reaches the pump.

Why can two fuel grades have different prices?

Grades can use different blends and benchmark references, while taxes and policy treatment also vary by product. For example, E20 and E85 have different excise tax rates from other gasoline blends. Their pump prices can therefore differ even when regional fuel prices move in the same direction.

Where can readers check the latest Thai fuel price components?

Check the Energy Policy and Planning Office’s petroleum price statistics for price data and component information. The Board of Investment also publishes Bangkok-area retail fuel price tables. Before comparing figures, confirm the publication date, location, and product grade, since values can change over time.