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Chiang Rai Police Seize 144,000 Meth Pills in Mae Chan

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Police Seize 144,000 Meth Pills in Mae Chan

Last Updated on October 18, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI –  Police in northern Thailand made a major drug bust at a local checkpoint. Officers stopped a blue Ford pickup passing through the Kew Tup Yang checkpoint in the Mae Chan district of Chiang Rai. Inside the vehicle were two men, a 39-year-old driver and a 26-year-old passenger. Pol. Col. Kiattisak Jitprasarn, the Mae Chan Police Chief, led the joint operation to crack down on local smuggling operations.

During a routine search of the Ford pickup, officers noticed something suspicious in the center console. They quickly uncovered 35 methamphetamine pills hidden inside a clear plastic box. Alongside the drugs, police also found a parcel box containing plastic scraps and wax paper. Because these materials are commonly used for wrapping narcotics, the checkpoint team immediately called in local investigators for backup.

Key Takeaways

  • Police stopped a suspicious vehicle at a Mae Chan checkpoint and found 35 meth pills.
  • The suspects confessed, leading police to a nearby home where over 144,000 additional pills were hidden.
  • Both men admitted to taking a 30,000 baht delivery job organized through a mobile application.

Suspects Lead Police to Massive Stash

Faced with the evidence, the two suspects quickly confessed and offered more information to the authorities. They admitted that a much larger stash of drugs was waiting at the younger man’s house in the Pa Sang subdistrict. Following their lead, officers drove out to the residence to conduct a thorough search. The 26-year-old suspect personally pointed out exactly where the illicit goods were hidden.

The search of the bedroom revealed a massive haul of illegal drugs. Police found the stash stuffed inside a black backpack, a storage drawer, and a black handbag resting on the headboard. They counted approximately 144,600 meth pills inside the room alone. Combined with the drugs from the car, the total seizure reached an incredible 144,635 pills.

Chiang Rai Police Seize 144,000 Meth Pills in Mae Chan

During early questioning, the men explained how they got involved in the illegal operation. They claimed a syndicate hired them through a mobile application for a flat fee of 30,000 baht.

Their mission was to transport the methamphetamine to a hotel in neighboring Phayao province, where another group was waiting. Authorities are now using this information to track down the wider criminal network.

Both men now face very serious legal trouble as the investigation continues. Police charged the pair with joint possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.

They also received additional charges for illegal drug use. Furthermore, the 39-year-old driver faces a specific charge for driving under the influence of narcotics, and both remain in police custody.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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