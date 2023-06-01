Octordle Today: Daily #493 Hints And Answers For 1st June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #493 here, released on 1st June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #493 Words Hints (1st June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a W in words 4 and 5.

Hint 2: There is a Y in word 7 only.

Hint 3: There is a T in words 2 and 6.

Hint 4: There is a G in word 2 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 8 only.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: L

Word 2: T

Word 3: V

Word 4: B

Word 5: F

Word 6: M

Word 7: B

Word 8: D

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: the SI unit of luminous flux, equal to the amount of light emitted per second in a unit solid angle of one steradian from a uniform source of one candela .

per second in a unit solid angle of one from a uniform source of one . Word 2: fixed, fastened , or closed firmly; hard to move, undo, or open.

, or closed firmly; hard to move, undo, or open. Word 3: an instrument of the violin family, larger than the violin and tuned a fifth lower.

family, larger than the violin and tuned a fifth lower. Word 4: a rough or noisy fight or quarrel .

fight or . Word 5: (of a bird, bat, or insect) move through the air using wings.

Word 6: a solid material which is typically hard, shiny, malleable , fusible , and ductile , with good electrical and thermal conductivity.

, , and , with good electrical and thermal conductivity. Word 7: a person who makes a purchase.

Word 8: a priest , magician , or soothsayer in the ancient Celtic religion.

Octordle Today #493 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #493 for 1st June 2023:

Word 1: LUMEN

Word 2: TIGHT

Word 3: VIOLA

Word 4: BRAWL

Word 5: FLOWN

Word 6: METAL

Word 7: BUYER

Word 8: DRUID

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 1st, 2023 are as follows: GOOSE

STEER

BLOKE

NICER

KAYAK

CRAFT

PRINT

UNDUE Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.