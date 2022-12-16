Octordle Today: Daily #326 Hints And Answers For 16th December, 2022

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

Octordle Today #326 Words Hints (December 16, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #326.

Hint 1: Words 3, 5, and 8 include a Y.

Hint 2: Words 3 and 6 contain a Z.

Hint 3: Words 4, 5, 7, and 8 contain an R.

Hint 4: Words 1 and 6 contain an N.

Hint 5: Only word 8 has a repeated letter.

Hint 6: Only word 3 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: M

Word 2: P

Word 3: B

Word 4: S

Word 5: I

Word 6: Z

Word 7: F

Word 8: D

Hint 8: Here is a little description of each word:

Word 1: a large, round, pulpy fruit with many seeds from a plant in the gourd family.

a large, round, pulpy fruit with many seeds from a plant in the gourd family. Word 2: three or more interlaced strands of hair, straw, rope, or other material.

three or more interlaced strands of hair, straw, rope, or other material. Word 3: characterized by excessive alcohol consumption.

characterized by excessive alcohol consumption. Word 4: a set of steps leading from one floor to another, usually within a building.

a set of steps leading from one floor to another, usually within a building. Word 5: a creamy-white color.

Word 6: pertaining to a zone or zones.

pertaining to a zone or zones. Word 7: a powder made by grinding grain, typically wheat, and used to make bread, cakes, and pastries.

a powder made by grinding grain, typically wheat, and used to make bread, cakes, and pastries. Word 8: ironically humorous or matter-of-fact.

Octordle Today #326 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #326 for December 16th, 2022:

Word 1: MELON

Word 2: PLAIT

Word 3: BOOZY

Word 4: STAIR

Word 5: IVORY

Word 6: ZONAL

Word 7: FLOUR

Word 8: DRYLY

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

