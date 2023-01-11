California Floods, Thousands Flee Homes As Endless Storms Rage: Live Updates

(CTN News) – The latest atmospheric river slammed a wide swath of California with gale-force winds and more than a foot of rain, forcing thousands of Californians to flee their homes.

The National Weather Service says that atmospheric rivers of moisture continue to flood California. Torrential rain, widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides with debris flows, heavy mountain snow and gusty high winds remain threats.”

Santa Barbara County residents of Montecito were ordered to evacuate. Five years ago, 23 people were killed by mudslides in this town.

In order to prioritize community safety, classes are canceled at the University of, Santa Barbara. “Be safe and take proper care.”

By early Tuesday, emergency responders had rescued 18 people trapped in Ventura River floodwaters in neighboring Ventura County, where 9 inches of rain had fallen.

Forecasters predicted more rain for Wednesday.

A huge cyclone off the coast of North America will bring yet another atmospheric river to the West Coast, the weather service said. Pacific Northwest coast, from northern California northward.

Developments:

SF International Airport was affected by winds approaching 70 mph. Debris on the tracks delayed commuter trains, snarling traffic. Residents were awakened by a loud electrical storm.

More than 225,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday, many in Santa Clara County. A tornado warning was issued for the area and heavy winds tore roofs off some buildings.

Ellen DeGeneres posted a video of flooding on Instagram near her Montecito home. They were told to shelter in place because they were on high ground. “This is crazy,” she said, wearing a hoodie.

Central and southern have already received 14 inches of rain from the storms.

Storm systems are expected to move through the western U.S. tonight and emerge into the central Plains Wednesday.

NORMAL CALIFORNIA STORMS? Climate change worsens California’s storms? The experts say.

Drought relief from the rains

Weather service says recent heavy rains have relieved a wide swath of the West of drought. Recent rainfall totals in have been four to six times above average. California in the Great Basin has seen 1 to 2 “drought class” improvements.

Rain has filled reservoirs across California, and water levels are rising rapidly, according to the weather service.

“This week’s wild weather in highlights one of the biggest barriers to recovery from the drought,” noted the National Drought Mitigation Center in a tweet.

Water can’t soak into soils properly if they are saturated. Conversely, soils that are too dry can’t absorb water efficiently.”

What’s causing California’s storms?

There will be a “parade of storms” over the next several weeks, following recent deluges that have killed at least 14 people, triggered flooding, knocked out power and forced evacuations.

Despite California’s rainy winters and dry summers, the question arises: are this year’s storms unusual?

The state has experienced periods of prolonged drought and extreme wetness for hundreds of years. It’s been a dry few years. Two weeks of extreme wetness.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said, “Winters in California have been a lot like summers in recent years.” He said that was unusual but also typical.

