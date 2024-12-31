Northern Thailand

Passengers Safe After Fire Destroys Passenger Bus in Northern Thailand

Passenger Bus Fire Lampang
Firefighters douse the fire that engulfed a Viriyah Tour Co double-deck bus in Ko Kha district in Lampang province.

Authorities said a fire destroyed a double-decker passenger bus earlier Sunday night en route to Chiang Mai in northern Thailand’s Lampang province. No passengers were injured.

According to the Lampang Rescue Association, the double-decker bus owned by Viriyah Tour Co. caught fire on Phayon Yothin Road in Lampang’s Ko Kha district at approximately 9 p.m. All passengers, the driver, and the crew escaped uninjured.

The double-decker bus transported approximately 40 passengers from Bangkok to Chiang Mai. When the driver noticed smoke and flames pouring from the engine at the back of the truck, he pulled over and ordered everyone to evacuate the bus immediately.

Viriyah Tour is a commercial interprovincial bus business that operates on several routes with a concession from Transport Co, a state-owned enterprise under the Transport Ministry.

Atthawit Rakjamroon, Viriyah Tour’s acting president, apologized for the incident and said his company runs regular safety checks on its buses, covering engines, brakes and drivers. He also vowed to cooperate with the Department of Land Transport’s investigation of the blaze.

Passenger bus crash in Chumphon province

Passenger Bus Crash Chumphon Province

Meanwhile, a passenger bus transporting 45 European tourists from Bangkok to Koh Phangan collided with a lorry in Chumphon province, resulting in the injuries of seventeen passengers in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Chumphon Karnkusol Songkroh Foundation, the passenger bus collided with the rear of the lorry traveling in front of it on Road 41 in Sawi district at about 4am

According to the rescue foundation, 17 individuals sustained injuries in the accident and were subsequently transported to Sawi, Thung Tako, and Chumphon hospitals for treatment.

Pol Lt Kriengsak Wetchateng, the deputy superintendent of the Sawi police, said the driver informed investigators that he could not see the vehicle on the road ahead as he navigated a curve in the darkness. He was charged with reckless driving causing injury.

