Thailand to Ease Foreign Business Act Rules to Spur Investment

Thailand’s lawmakers have given the green light to start changing the Foreign Business Act (FBA) of 1999. Their goal is to cut down on strict rules and make the country more attractive for investors. They want to move away from protectionism and focus on competing globally.

These updates support Thailand’s aim to grow its economy and build closer trade relationships, especially with the United States. As global trade faces pressure from things like U.S. tariffs, updating these rules comes at a key time. Here’s a closer look at the FBA changes, how they open the doors for investors, and what they could mean for U.S.-Thailand trade.

A Look at the Foreign Business Act 1999

The Foreign Business Act sets the rules for foreign investment in Thailand. It limits foreign ownership in sectors like media, farming, and services. A company is considered foreign if foreign parties own at least half of it. The law divides industries into three lists: List 1 completely blocks foreign involvement, while Lists 2 and 3 need special permits. In the past, this law protected local businesses, but it’s also discouraged outside investment.

Thailand depends heavily on exports, with the U.S. as its top buyer. In 2024, exports to the U.S. reached $55 billion, leaving a $41.5 billion trade surplus. These FBA limits have been a hurdle for investors, sparking calls for change. There were recent suggestions to make foreign ownership rules even tougher, which worried investors and risked hurting confidence. The 2025 amendments head in the opposite direction, focusing on openness.

Main Points in the FBA Changes

The Thai cabinet now puts competitiveness first. The new FBA plans to relax foreign ownership rules and speed up approval processes. While some details are still under review, the main goal is to draw in more innovation and capital. The Ministry of Commerce is also working on clearer definitions of “foreign” companies, which should help joint ventures, especially in tech and manufacturing.

In the past, some foreign investors used Thai stand-ins so they could control businesses. The new rules are set to remove these loopholes while making it simpler to invest in industries under Lists 2 and 3. Getting licenses from the Board of Investment (BOI) will become easier. Businesses backed by the BOI often get automatic licenses, and this benefit will now reach more investors. More tax breaks and tariff exemptions are also coming.

The changes match the goals for Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a zone across three provinces focusing on high-tech sectors like electric vehicles and robotics. With the new FBA, investors in the EEC will have more options, including full foreign ownership in certain promoted industries. This supports Thailand’s plan to become a financial centre in the region.

How Investors in Thailand Benefit

These FBA reforms show Thailand’s push toward a more open market. Reducing limits on foreign ownership attracts money to fast-growing industries. The BOI now gives priority to sustainable businesses, offering perks like corporate tax breaks and duty-free imports. U.S. companies, which invested $5.6 billion in Thailand in 2020, find these changes appealing. The U.S.-Thailand Treaty of Amity, which dates back to 1966, already lets U.S. businesses skip many FBA rules. The latest amendments expand these perks to allow majority U.S. ownership in more cases.

Foreign investors will enjoy a simpler system. The updated FBA cuts out red tape, making license approval faster, in most cases, in four to six months. Clearer rules on foreign control protect local shareholders and boost trust. Japan, a major investor in Thailand, had warned that earlier, stricter proposals could put 45% of its investments at risk. The new approach calms those fears and builds confidence for all investors.

Thailand is also keeping up with its neighbours. Countries like Vietnam and Malaysia are opening up to more outside investors. By updating the FBA, Thailand stands out as a prime spot for foreign money. The European Union, Thailand’s second-largest investor, had warned against blocking foreign business. The new rules address these worries and promise more technology and skill-sharing. This will help Thailand raise living standards.

Impact of U.S. Tariffs and Trade Pressures

U.S. tariffs put pressure on Thailand’s export-led economy. In 2025, a 25% tariff covered steel and aluminium imports. These fees threaten Thailand’s $55 billion sales to the U.S. More tariffs on cars, medicines, and chips could increase the strain. Thailand’s large trade surplus with the U.S. leaves it exposed to more protectionist moves.

The FBA’s changes help Thailand respond to these challenges. By attracting more U.S. companies to invest, Thailand can balance its trade with America. Plans include buying more U.S. goods, like ethane and aeroplanes, to close the trade gap. The new rules also make it easier for U.S. firms to shift production from China to Thailand. This helps soften the blow from tariffs that might hit goods coming from other Asian countries.

Thailand’s trade tactics rely on flexibility and negotiation. The government may draw on security ties with the U.S. to push back against tariffs. Farm exports like rice and tuna could still face trade risks, but bigger U.S. investments in the EEC can help make up for any losses. The FBA’s updates fit well with these plans, bringing benefits for both economies.

Strengthening Business Ties with the U.S.

The FBA updates will boost business between Thailand and the U.S. The Treaty of Amity lets American companies compete equally with local firms. With less strict FBA rules, U.S. businesses can grow in sectors like wholesale, finance, and property. In 2020, American direct investment in Thailand jumped by 49%, leaving China and Japan behind. The new FBA will help keep this momentum going, which means more jobs and better technology in Thailand.

Thailand’s role in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) also helps smooth regional trade. The FBA amendments work alongside RCEP by lowering foreign investment barriers. U.S. companies benefit when Thailand acts as a business hub for Southeast Asia. Since a direct U.S.-Thailand Free Trade Agreement has been stalled since 2004, these FBA changes are even more important for trade.

The amendments also address U.S. concerns about how Thai rules are enforced. There have been complaints about customs procedures and the power officials have to make decisions. The new FBA brings clearer, more consistent rules, which help build trust. This should lead more American companies to invest in high-tech and green energy in Thailand.

Possible Issues and Pushback

There are still some challenges ahead. Labour unions may resist moves that look like privatisation, which has happened before since 2006. Political uncertainty could make some investors think twice, even though 77% of foreign investors say they plan to stay or expand in Thailand. The changes must meet both Thai and foreign interests to avoid backlash against being too open.

Some critics say that relaxing the FBA could weaken local control. Earlier, the Ministry of Commerce suggested tighter rules to protect Thai business owners. The new direction needs to make sure the benefits are shared fairly. Delays in writing specific rules for areas like the EEC could also slow things down. Investors need clear timelines to plan with confidence.

Summary

Thailand’s 2025 FBA changes show a clear shift toward an open, investor-friendly economy. By relaxing ownership rules and speeding up approvals, Thailand expects to bring in more foreign investment, especially in tech sectors.

The reforms fit with national plans for growth and support the EEC’s vision. While U.S. tariffs present challenges, these changes help Thailand attract U.S. investment and trade. Issues like labour opposition and delays still exist, but with smooth execution, Thailand could lead the way in the region and grow stronger economic ties with the U.S. and other partners.

Related News: