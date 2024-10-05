Royal Thai Army Rushes to Rescue Elephants After Sanctuary Flooded in Chiang Mai

The Royal Thai Army has aided in the rescue of over 100 elephants and hundreds of cats and dogs at the Elephant and Environment Conservation Foundation centre in Chiang Mai after Mae Taeng River overflowed its banks and flooded the elephant sanctuary.

The foundation’s staff rushed to help evacuate hundreds of animals in the elephant care center, including more than 100 elephants, to higher ground. Ms. Saengduean Chailert, Director of the Elephant Care Center, posted a pictures of the drastic situation on her Facebook page asking for immediate help from government officials.

The Royal Thai Army the coordinated with various agencies, including the Thai Elephant Conservation Center in Lampang Province to dispatch personnel and equipment need to help with the evacuation.

The 7th Infantry Division also worked to establish a communication network because all telephone systems in the area have been cut off due to flooding and landslides. Villagers in Ban Muang Kuet and Tambon Kuet Chang were evacuated from the area however elephants, farm animals and pets were in need of rescue.

Elephants Rescued from the Elephant Care Center

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, director general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, told reporters there was a total of 120 elephants, of which 50 had been brought to safety by elephant foundation staff and volunteers. The remaining 70 were still in hard to get areas that have been flooded.

He said even though elephants enjoy being in water, staying in it too long in water can cause them health problems, and some of the elephants are fragile from years of abuse in the tourism trade and being used for illegal logging.

Mr. Atthaphon said that the rescue efforts were presently being hampered because the roads leading to the Elephant and Environment Conservation Foundation centre were heavily flooded.

Presently the Royal Thai army has supplied a large motorboat that will be used to support the mahouts in helping lead the elephants out.

He said if the water level drops large trucks will be able to enter the area to assist in the evacuation. As for farm animals and pets, rescue workers and the Royal Volunteer Soldiers are helping evacuate them to a safe place.

Ms. Saengduean Chailert, Director of the Elephant Care Center said volunteers can contact the centre at 053- 272855, 098-6566685 and 064-44688989 and people wishing to donate can go to there website https://www.elephantnaturepark.org/how-you-can-help/

