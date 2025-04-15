Flash Flood Destroys Riverside Businesses in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai – Heavy rain that lasted for hours caused flash floods on the Ping River, sweeping away bamboo seating platforms at the popular “Hong Beach” spot in Muang Kaew, Mae Rim district. Many businesses took a hard hit, but tourists managed to get to safety just in

Ms. Soijai Lungoong, who runs one of the riverside businesses, said she couldn’t hold back tears as she watched 50 of her rental bamboo platforms get swept away. Some ended up stuck in the middle of the river, but the strong currents made it too dangerous for anyone to retrieve them.

She said that in the morning, the water level had dropped nearly a metre, but it was still too high and fast to recover the bamboo platforms that weren’t washed downstream. Rain continued to fall over the hills above Mae Rim, adding to the risk.

The “Hoong Beach” area took the hardest blow, since it sits right where both streams meet the river. Workers rushed to clean up, but many platforms were still stranded or piled in the middle of the water.

Ms. Soijai shared that this was her first year opening the business and renting out space for the event. She had invested about 50,000 baht in the bamboo platforms, at 1,000 baht each, and hadn’t yet earned back the money when the floods struck.

She plans to check for salvageable platforms once the water recedes, but expects to buy more. She felt relieved no one was hurt, but all the businesses along the river suffered losses.

Event organizer Mr. Suchart Chaimoon said the water came fast, likely from flash floods upstream. About one to two hours before the surge, heavy rain fell. By 6 p.m., he warned tourists to move to safety and pack up. Around 7 p.m., the river rose rapidly and currents became too strong, so staff could only save a few items. Almost all 23 riverside shops suffered damage.

For now, no one is allowed to enter the river. If activities continue, only the upper area will be used until it’s safe. More rain is expected, so the team will wait for water levels to drop before recovering what’s left in the river. Mr. Suchart said this year’s event will run until May 4, after which the area will return to normal.

Meanwhile, a sudden flash flood hit Ban Huay Hom in Mae Tha District, Lamphun province, late last night. Two people lost their lives, two remain missing, and eight homes were damaged.

The Ruamjai Lamphun rescue team responded quickly after hearing that the flood had swept through the area and destroyed several houses. Teams began searching for missing people but had to pause efforts at 3 a.m. because of strong water currents and ongoing heavy rain.

Lamphun Governor Wiwat Inthawong joined local officials, the Doi Pha Wiang Wildlife Sanctuary team, and villagers to help with recovery and support for those affected. Many locals are still shaken, as flash floods are rare during seasons of drought.

The Department of Mineral Resources has warned of possible landslides and more flash floods on April 14 and 15. They asked local officers to watch rainfall levels closely. Provinces that could see similar problems include Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, and Uttaradit.

People in these areas should stay updated on weather alerts, especially where heavy rain is expected. If rainfall goes over 100mm within 24 hours, move your belongings to higher ground to stay safe.

Related News: