British Woman, 21 Paralyzed After Falling From Balcony in Southern Thailand
Published

4 mins ago

on

British Woman, 21 Paralyzed after Fall From Balcony in Southern Thailand

A British woman has suffered life-changing injuries after falling from a resort balcony while on vacation on the  resort island of Ko Pha-Ngan in Thailand, and she may never walk again.

21-year-old Maddi Neale-Shankster, of Great Briton, suffered spinal fractures when she fell of a balcony on the party island of Ko Pha-Ngan during her three-week dream vacation. Doctors she requires drains to remove blood and fluid from her chest before surgeons can attempt to repair the damage caused by the tragic fall.

“The prognosis isn’t good as she has fractures to her spine and there’s a chance she may never walk again. “It’s heartbreaking,” her mother, Karen Moseley-Neale, said.

“The pictures we have of the balcony where she fell are outrageous; you would never get away with that in the UK,” the mother said on Sunday after flying into Thailand.



“Maddi had been working hard in the spring to move into her own premises and had a bright and promising year ahead of her,” Karen added.

Her daughter was celebrating the New Year in Thailand with her partner when she fell from the second-floor balcony.

“It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime until Maddi fell from the balcony, “I would ask that anyone who knows her keep her in their thoughts and prayers.”

She said that for an ambulance to arrive at the scene took 30 to 40 minutes.

“To make matters worse, on the night of the accident, Maddi was robbed and lost all of her cards and money,” her mother explained.

“She was carrying her valuables because the security in their room wasn’t very good, it was a clasp with a flimsy lock on it,” she explained.



“Maddi’s partner has stayed by her side and has been given two plastic chairs to sleep on. They have nothing with them, it’s horrible,” she added. She stated that Maddi has no recollection of the accident.

“A friend with them awoke to Maddi’s screams as they put on the neck brace. “All I know is that she was on the phone with me an hour before it happened, and everything seemed fine,” her mother explained.

Maddi was taken from the hospital on Ko Pha-Ngan to Surat Thani International Hospital on the mainland after a three-hour boat ride and an hour-long drive.

“We’re waiting to hear back from the British Embassy, and we’re doing our best to keep everyone updated,” her mother said.

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office has said that it is assisting the family.
