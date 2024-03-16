Connect with us

What You Should Know About Fani Willis And Nathan Wade, Attorneys For Donald Trump
(CTN News) – Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled Friday that District Attorney Fani Willis may proceed with the investigation into Georgia election interference against former US President Donald Trump. However, special prosecutor Nathan Wade steps down from his position.

Considering the existing record, it is evident that there is a significant appearance of impropriety associated with the current structure of the prosecution team, which must be eliminated through the State choosing one of two options to remedy this appearance.

In her 23-page ruling, Judge McAfee wrote: “Accordingly, the Defendants’ motions are granted in part,” she said.

During the investigation into Donald Trump’s involvement in Georgia’s 2020 election, the romantic relationship between Fani Willis and Nathan Wade has come into the spotlight as part of the investigation into Trump’s role in Georgia’s election. There is still a matter regarding the prosecutor team that needs to be resolved before the proceedings can start.

In their lawsuit against Fani Willis, the defendants allege that she hired her partner to prosecute Trump. Since then, Willis and her partner have enjoyed Trump’s appointment, including vacations abroad.

It has been reported that Ashleigh Merchant, a Georgia attorney for the co-defendants, has submitted a reference, calling the accuser “underqualified,” and asking for the charge to be dismissed.

In addition, Wade and Fani Willis were also accused by defence lawyers of falsifying their relationship in court.

In a testimony in February, Fani Willis – who is a Democrat – denied all allegations against him and described the proceedings as an attempt to divert American attention from the matter at hand.

In response to Merchant’s question, Fani Willis turned to the defense team and said, “These people are on trial for trying to steal an election.”.

However, she acknowledged the romantic relationship, stating that they began shortly after Wade started working for the district attorney’s office in 2022. Before the August indictment, the relationship came to an end.

