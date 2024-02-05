Connect with us

News

What a Donald Trump Conviction Means For The 2024 Race
Advertisement

News News Asia

Independent Candidates Linked to Jailed Imran Khan Claim Pakistan Election

News

PTI Claims Victory in 2024 Elections, Alleges Rigging, and Vows Legal Action for Symbol 'Bat'

News

The first Indian short film adapted into Thai is It's Not My Choice by Priyakanta Laishram

News News Asia

Air Quality Hits Unhealthy Levels in Northern Thailand

News Crime Southern Thailand

Nigerian Romance Scammers Busted in Phuket

News Northern Thailand

Passenger Van Crashes in Northern Thailand Killing Driver, Injuring 13 Danish Tourists

News

Police Arrests Russian Living in Thailand for 10 Years on Expired Visa

News Politics

Controversy Surrounds Tucker Carlson's Insightful Putin Interview

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Experiencing Unsafe Levels of PM2.5 Air Quality

News

Thailand Struggles in its Fight Against a Booming Drug Trade

News

5 Marines Were Killed In California Helicopter Crash

News

Inflation Evidence Is Needed Before The ECB Can Ease: Policymakers

News

JetBlue Planes Collide At Logan Airport In Boston

News

The FCC Bans AI-Generated Robocalls As Deepfake Concerns Grow

News

Phone Service Suspended In Pakistan During Election

News

In 2024, The Supreme Court Will Hear Trump's Office Eligibility

News

Hamas Proposes Ceasefire Over 135 Days, Ending Israel's Gaza War

News

Bank Says Inflation-Fighting Workers Must Accept Lower Pay

News

Toby Keith's Death has Raised Awareness Of Stomach Cancer Signs

News

What a Donald Trump Conviction Means For The 2024 Race

Published

5 days ago

on

What a Donald Trump Conviction Means For The 2024 Race

(CTN News) – A new poll shows that former President Donald Trump would lead current President Joe Biden by five points in a hypothetical general election contest, 47%-42%, according to a hypothetical match-up.

It is important to note, however, that when the survey’s final question re-asks voters what would be their choice if Trump is found guilty and convicted of a felony this year, Biden narrowly pulls ahead of Trump by a margin of 45% to 43%.

There has been a dramatic shift among voters who backed Biden strongly in 2020, but whom he has had difficulty securing his support since taking office – young voters, Latinos, and independents.

In the original ballot, Biden and Donald Trump have a 42%-42% tie among voters ages 18 to 34 based on their original ballots. But when these voters are asked about their ballot choice if Trump is convicted, they break for Biden by 15 points, and they are 47% to 32% in favor of him.

As a result, Latinos go from Donald Trump 42% to Biden 41% on the first ballot – to Biden 45% to Trump 35% on the second ballot in which the hypothetical question is asked regarding Trump’s conviction.

There was a 19-point advantage for Donald Trump on the first ballot, but by the second ballot, the margin was smaller, with an 8-point advantage for Donald Trump.

As a matter of fact, it’s a dramatic shift, especially among independents. There is never a guarantee as to how a hypothetical will play out in the real world, though.

According to Republican pollster Bill McInturff, the Republican member of a bipartisan group of pollsters who conducted the NBC News survey, the small number of voters who switched on these two ballots — 55 in total out of 1,000 in total — hold overwhelmingly negative opinions about Biden, and they also strongly prefer a Republican-controlled Congress by more than 60 percent.

According to McInturff, this is the reason why he doubts that these voters will support Biden, regardless of whether Trump is convicted.

SEE ALSO:

Gaza Cities Are Hit By Israeli Forces, Resulting In 18 Deaths

Oil Boom Helps ExxonMobil And Chevron Make The Second-Biggest Profits In a Decade

Pneumonia Has Claimed The Lives Of 7 More Children In Punjab
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies