Opportunities Abound: Saudi Arabia’s Recruitment Drive for the 2024 Hajj Season

21 seconds ago

Hajj 2024

(CTN News) – In anticipation of the upcoming Hajj season in 2024, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced a wave of employment opportunities aimed at managing the annual pilgrimage influx.

With millions of Muslims from around the world expected to journey to Mecca, the Saudi authorities are gearing up to ensure the smooth facilitation of the world’s largest annual gathering.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a recruitment drive for temporary positions to aid in the efficient organization of the pilgrimage. Interested individuals are invited to apply through the official portal of the Ministry.

Job vacancies are predominantly concentrated in the holy cities of Mecca and Madinah, as well as the bustling port city of Jeddah. Various roles are available, spanning from supervisors and customer service representatives to mechanical technicians, engineers, and drivers.

Qualifications and Requirements for Hajj Season Employment Opportunities

Applicants are required to possess a minimum of a high school diploma and must meet the necessary physical and health requirements. For those seeking driver positions, a valid license for private, heavy, or motorcycle vehicles is mandatory.

Additionally, candidates must undergo a personal interview process and fall within the age bracket of 22 to 45 years.

Preference will be given to candidates with prior experience in Hajj and Umrah-related work, as well as proficiency in languages commonly spoken by pilgrims such as Uzbek, Persian, Chinese, or Malay.

This initiative underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring the safety, comfort, and seamless experience of pilgrims undertaking the sacred journey of Hajj.

As preparations intensify in the lead-up to the pilgrimage season, the Kingdom reaffirms its dedication to facilitating this spiritual pilgrimage for Muslims worldwide.
