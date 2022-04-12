Amber Alert: Carroll County boy Abducted at 12 Years Old

CARROLL COUNTY, MD – In Carroll County, Maryland, Maryland State Police issued an Amber Alert on Monday afternoon regarding the whereabouts of a 12-year-old

Maxx Riley Geiger, the missing boy, is believed to be with his father, Christopher Lewis Geiger, according to authorities.

Possibly the father and son are in a 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland tags DV 15797, which may be a Jeep Wrangler Wrangler.

The last time authorities saw Maxx was on April 8, 2022, at his school in Hampstead, Maryland, when he was picked up, according to investigators. Maxx is believed to be in the Westminster area living with his father, according to information. The complaint was filed today by Maxx’s mother because he has not shown up at school today.

It is believed Maxx is not in any danger as the police say it is just a custody issue.

#AMBERAlert On behalf of @mdsp Westminster Barrack, an Amber Alert is being activated for Maxx Riley Geiger, 12. Last seen with his father, Christopher Lewis Geiger PLEASE SHARE: https://t.co/ktq1vWuh4j pic.twitter.com/LP0tIj7ZoQ — MD State Police (@MDSP) April 11, 2022

In comparison to Maxx, who stood 5’3″ and weighed 120 pounds, his father was about 35 years old, and he had blonde hair, and green eyes.

