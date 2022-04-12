34 C
Bangkok
type here...
News

Amber Alert: Carroll County boy Abducted at 12 Years Old

By Salman Ahmad
0
4
Amber Alert
Amber Alert: Carroll County boy Abducted at 12 Years Old

Must read

CARROLL COUNTY, MD – In Carroll County, Maryland, Maryland State Police issued an Amber Alert on Monday afternoon regarding the whereabouts of a 12-year-old

Maxx Riley Geiger, the missing boy, is believed to be with his father, Christopher Lewis Geiger, according to authorities.

Possibly the father and son are in a 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland tags DV 15797, which may be a Jeep Wrangler Wrangler.

People Also Read: MSNBC will air Rachel Maddow only on Mondays

The last time authorities saw Maxx was on April 8, 2022, at his school in Hampstead, Maryland, when he was picked up, according to investigators. Maxx is believed to be in the Westminster area living with his father, according to information. The complaint was filed today by Maxx’s mother because he has not shown up at school today.

It is believed Maxx is not in any danger as the police say it is just a custody issue.

In comparison to Maxx, who stood 5’3″ and weighed 120 pounds, his father was about 35 years old, and he had blonde hair, and green eyes.

People Also Read: Thai Billionaire Charged With Lese Majeste Over Facebook Post

Previous articleHeardle Song April 12 2022 Answer Today: #46 Daily Hints
Next articleWeather: Tuesday Will be Warm, with Isolated Morning Showers

More News

Load more

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks