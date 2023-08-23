VMware AI-Based Autonomous Workspace Streamlines Hybrid Work

(CTN News) – Innovative VMware AI-driven solutions improve hybrid work, virtual desktop infrastructure, and unified endpoint management

VMware, one of the leading multi-cloud providers around the world, has announced a series of AI-powered integrations that it will be rolling out to its Anywhere Workspace platform, in a bid to simplify and streamline hybrid work and boost employee satisfaction.

As part of VMware’s Cross-Cloud services portfolio, VMware’s Anywhere Workspace platform automates employee experience, drives new use cases for vulnerability management, and simplifies the management of application lifecycles and the management of applications.

It is claimed that the platform is the only one of its kind that integrates the digital employee experience (DEX), the virtual desktop infrastructure and apps (VDI and DaaS), the unified endpoint management (UEM) as well as security for a seamless and secure workspace regardless of the location or device used.

Earlier this year, we announced our Autonomous Workspace vision as a way for organizations to organize themselves to deal with the challenges posed by hybrid work, according to Shankar Iyer, Senior Vice President and General Manager of End-User Computing division.

It is with great excitement that we announce new advancements for our customers in terms of expanding data sources and insights for our customers, integrating with technology partners for improved security, and unifying app delivery strategy across all virtual desktops and apps.

We continue to advance our vision of providing the next evolution of digital workspaces through these innovations.

As part of this announcement, VMware has expanded its partnership with Intel by integrating Workspace ONE with Intel vPro Services in a cloud-native manner.

A chip-to-cloud integration makes it easier to secure and remotely manage work devices entirely from the cloud, without the need for additional on-premises infrastructure and management software.

Using VMware as a ‘Hybrid Workforce Innovator’

With VMware Workspace ONE, Boeing supports its global workforce of 140,000 employees who design, manufacture, and service commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for its customers across the United States and in more than 65 countries.

The company was named ‘Hybrid Workforce Innovator’ at Explore 2023 Las Vegas as part of the VMware Customer Achievement Awards for the Americas 2023 for enabling its workforce to work from anywhere in the world, improving the user experience and enhancing device and application security.

VMware Anywhere Workspace allows us to manage and protect endpoints, provide a common platform for accessing apps and tools, and facilitate a digital work environment for our employees,” said Kristina Ross, Boeing Workplace Solutions director for Research & Technology.

As a SaaS-based solution for the company, Workspace ONE enabled our transition from traditional PC lifecycle management to Windows 10 modern management.

We now have a unified view of all endpoint requirements, and SaaS has improved our scalability and allowed us to shift focus from infrastructure to business-facing solutions.”

