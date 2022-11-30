Connect with us

Police Raid 11 Homes Linked to Triad Crime Syndicate
2 hours ago

Police raided 11 locations across Greater Bangkok on Tuesday, linked to a Chinese triad crime syndicate under investigation, including a luxury housing project in the Lasalle area of Samut Prakan, where most units were discovered to have been purchased through a nominee.

The operation was carried out as officers broaden their investigation into the criminal network believed to be linked to Chinese businessman Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, who turned himself in last week after a warrant for his arrest was issued by Bangkok South Criminal Court for his alleged involvement in the drug trade.

According to the source, police officers searched three of the 50 houses in the project, which are owned by a suspected nominee of the drug syndicate, and seized a Toyota Alphard and three safes for inspection.

According to the police source, the housing project consists of 66 units, each costing between 35 and 60 million baht.

Witnesses at the project, Chinese tourists were frequently seen being taken to these houses at night for parties, causing loud noises that disturbed the neighbours.

According to the source, police also raided a luxury condominium in Bangkok’s Charoen Nakhon district, seizing a Porsche 911, two G-Class Mercedes Benz off-roaders, and one Toyota Alphard.

According to the police source, authorities believe the syndicate used a Thai nominee to purchase the homes in Samut Prakan, as well as a number of luxury apartments in Bangkok.

In a related development, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda was obligated to sign the ministry’s final announcement on August 30, 2014, which granted Mr Chaiyanat Thai citizenship, noting that the process had been initiated by his predecessor.

The clarification was provided by Suttipong Juljarern, permanent secretary for the interior, in response to a claim that Gen Anupong was the one who approved the suspected crime ringleader’s naturalisation, which went viral on social media.

The claim was accompanied by a Royal Gazette announcement about Mr Chaiyanat’s citizenship dated December 3, 2014.

According to Mr Suttipong, the final decision was made by Gen Anupong’s predecessor, who approved it as recommended by the ministry’s main screening committee.

He did not name the interior minister who supported Mr Chaiyanat’s naturalization, but Charupong Ruangsuwan served in that capacity from October 27, 2012 to May 22, 2014.
