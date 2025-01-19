UK to Introduce Digital Driving Licenses: A Step Toward Transforming Public Services

Digital driving licenses will be implemented in the United Kingdom as part of the government’s efforts to “transform public services” through computer technology.

They might serve as a valid form of ID for buying alcohol, voting, or boarding domestic flights. A new government smartphone app will provide them access.

Although physical licenses will continue to be granted, ministers think the voluntary digital option will “drag the government into the 2020s,” as The Times reported.

A spokeswoman told BBC News, “This government is dedicated to leveraging technology to simplify people’s lives and profoundly enhance public services.”

How Digital Driving Licenses Will Work in the UK

“Technology now makes it possible for digital identities to be more secure than physical ones, but we remain clear that they will not be made mandatory.”

The Times reported that virtual licenses could be used at supermarket self-service checkouts, allowing customers to confirm their age without waiting for staff assistance.

According to the publication, the new digital licences are scheduled to be implemented during the latter part of this year.

It is feasible that a function may be implemented that would enable users to conceal their address in specific settings, such as in pubs or shops.

In 2023, government data indicated that more than fifty million people in the United Kingdom held a valid driver’s license.

Digital Driving Licenses are expected to be integrated into a “wallet” within an upcoming government app called Gov.uk.

The wallet is thought to be secured similarly to various banking apps, with access solely granted to the rightful license owner.

Biometrics and multifactor authentication, which includes security codes, will be utilized, as are elements that are already present on a large number of handsets.

The government is reportedly considering services inside the app, the ability to make tax payments and claims for benefits

Additional types of identity, such as national insurance numbers, might also be included; nevertheless, it is not anticipated that physical identification will be completely superseded by electronic identification.

The new technology does not appear capable of functioning as a comprehensive digital identification card, which both Sir Tony Blair and Lord William Hague had previously advocated for.

According to the leader of the privacy advocacy group Big Brother Watch, a move of this nature “would be one of the biggest assaults on privacy ever seen in the UK” at the time.

The head of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in the United Kingdom announced that Digital Driving Licenses were being created in 2016.

Several states in the United States, Australia, Denmark, Iceland, and Norway have already adopted virtual licenses.

Every European Union member state must implement at least one type of digital identification by 2026.