2 Policemen Killed in Roadside Bomb Attack in Southern Thailand

Two policemen have been killed and two others seriously wounded when their vehicle was ambushed on a road in the Bannang Sata district of Yala on Wednesday morning.

They were traveling along the Bacho-Khuen Banglang Road in a silver police pickup truck when a roadside bomb was detonated. It was followed by gunfire from attackers behind trees, according to Yala 191 Radio center.

The police were notified of the attack at 10.20 am on Wednesday.

Ambush results in the death of two policemen and serious injuries to two others. The injured were taken to Yala Hospital.

One of the men killed was Pol Sgt Wiwat Rakchart, who sustained fatal injuries in the bomb blast. The other was later identified as Pol L/Cpl Natchaphon Prommanee.

According to Thai media, the two injured policemen are Pol Cpl Sufree Norapha and Pol L/Cpl Assarawut Rapom.

Bomb Attack in Pattani

On March 16, 2022, four paramilitary rangers were injured by a bomb explosion near their base in Mayo district while they were repairing a water pump.

The attack happened at about 9 am in Ban Mo Ngo village of Tambon Krawa.

Several members of the 4204 paramilitary rangers company were walking to the damaged pump from an irrigation canal behind their base.

There are four injured rangers: Jirote Jitwisut, who was severely injured, Sutthirak Chanwiriyatangsakul, whose left arm was injured, Wattanaporn Nuyimsai, who sustained wounds to his left leg, and Chaturong Songkhao, who was suffering from chest pain.

Bomb squads were sent to clear the area after the victims were rushed to Mayo Hospital.

Related CTN News: