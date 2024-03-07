Swiss Man Who Kicked Thai Female Doctor Has Visa Revoked

The Swiss man who allegedly kicked a Thai woman on a beach near his Phuket property has had his visa canceled by Thailand’s Immigration Bureau for threatening society.

Pol Maj Gen Songprote Sirisukha, commander of Immigration Division 6, which oversees the South, signed an order on Wednesday night to revoke Urs Fehr’s visa, also known as David, based on provincial hall and Phuket immigration office proposals, Pol Col Parinya Klinkaysorn, deputy bureau spokesman, said Thursday.

According to the Bangkok Post, immigration police commander, Mr. Fehr’s behavior threatened social peace, Pol Col. Parinya said. The official said Phuket immigration police will detain him but he may request a temporary release to defend himself in the physical assault case.

On February 24, 45-year-old Elephant Sanctuary Park Co. managing director Mr. Fehr allegedly kicked the back of 26-year-old Dibuk Hospital doctor Dr. Thandao Chandam when she was sitting on steps to the Yamu beach with her friend to observe the full moon near his villa in Thalang district.

According to reports, Mr. Fehr and his Thai wife thought the pair were intruders. However, officials later acknowledged that the beach steps were illegally placed on public seashore land.

Mrs. Fehr and Mr. Fehr apologized. The Swiss said he slipped while approaching the doctor, not kicking her.

On Wednesday, Phuket police chief Pol Maj Gen Sinlert Sukhum accused Mr. Fehr with bodily and mental abuse and interrogated witnesses. He said Phuket prosecutors should hear the case this week.

Pol Maj Gen Sinlert said Mr. Fehr will also face charges for driving against an ambulance.

According to Phuket livestock development chief Suthas Niyomthai, 14 elephants at Mr. Fehr’s Elephant Sanctuary Park were healthy and registered. Assistant chief of Thalang district Wisut Romin said local revenue officials had not checked the place’s activities.

Swiss Man Assaults Thai Woman

Meanwhile, a Swiss retiree was charged with assaulting a 58-year-old woman in a Trang supermarket on Tuesday afternoon, striking her and breaking her nose. Police identified the individual as Dieter Matthias Straumann, 62.

He has a Thai wife and lives in a single-story house in Thailand on a retirement visa.

On Wednesday, Natchanan Khikkham informed reporters that a foreign guy shoved her in the Big C supermarket in Muang district.

She advised him to be courteous and inquired why. According to her, the man shouted at her and she left.

Ms. Natchanan said the man followed her, hit her multiple times, then left. She threw a water bottle at him but missed. She said the man returned and knocked her down, pressed his knee against her neck, and hit her in the face. She rang for aid.

Ms. Natchanan said store clerks contacted paramedics. Trang Hospital treated her face cuts, fractured nose, and swelling around her eyes and back. According to investigators, the accused refused to answer inquiries at Muang Trang regional police station.

He was accused with physical assault causing severe harm and defying a lawful order by refusing to sign his name and be fingerprinted.

Police stated it took hours to convince Mr. Straumann to comply and attend to Trang Provincial Court for indictment through an interpreter.

Sinchai Rongdet, Trang’s public health chief, said the sufferer would require a month to recover. Tourist police notified the Swiss consulate.