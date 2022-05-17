Tour Bus Goes Up in Flames, 30 Passengers Escape Death

Police say 30 people narrowly escaped death after Monday the tour bus they were riding in caught fire in western Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.20 am on the Highway in front of Ban Huai Rai School near Tambong Tru, Tha Muang district.

Thirty Vita Food Ltd employees were transported by bus from Tambon Saen To in Tha Maka district to Tambon Nong Tak Ya in Tha Muang district.

Passengers said that the tour bus engine exploded and caught fire while passing the school. Smoke was seen pouring from the engine compartment.

The driver stopped the bus on the roadside and escaped with the passengers as the fire spread quickly and engulfed the bus.

Four fire engines from a nearby fire hall were dispatched to the scene. The bus fire was brought under control in 20 minutes; the bus was completely destroyed.

A Transport Safety investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire on the tour bus.

Tour Bus Driver Charged

In April 2021, three bus passengers were killed, and 12 others were seriously injured when a double-decker bus burst into flames in Khon Kaen in northeastern Thailand.

The bus made a stop in Khon Kaen and then proceeded to Bangkok shortly after midnight.

When the bus passed Nong Kham village, a tire burst and caught fire. The fire moved to the engine compartment and soon engulfed the entire bus in flames.

Of the 33 passengers onboard, five passengers, two of them children, were burned to death in the bus, and 12 other passengers suffered serious burns.

The remaining sixteen passengers managed to escape uninjured.

The driver of the bus was also injured. He was later charged with reckless driving causing deaths and injuries.