Songkran 2022 Holiday Plagued With Drink Driving and Speeding

The tally of road accidents, injuries, and deaths has continued to rise as the Songkran holiday has progressed. Drink driving and speeding are being blamed as the major causes.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department reported on Thursday that there were 331 accidents nationwide on Wednesday, up from 301 on Tuesday and 237 a day earlier.

On Wednesday, 323 people were injured in road accidents, up from 292 on Tuesday and 238 on Monday. On Monday, the death toll was 26, compared to 47 on Tuesday.

The main causes of accidents were still cited as drunk driving and speeding.

Songkran road safety campaign’s seven dangerous days began on Monday, as travelers left major cities for vacations or home visits during the festival which ends on Sunday.

Songkran Road Accidents

According to police, 1,937 checkpoints were set up to enforce strict traffic laws and 1,430 for alcohol checks, with about 80,000 officers on duty across all departments.

Over the first three days, 869 accidents were reported, 113 accidents led to fatalities, and 835 injuries were reported.

Among the provinces, Khon Kaen and Nakon Si Thammarat reported the most accidents, each with 33, while the southern provinces reported the most injuries, each with 36. Six road deaths occurred in Samut Sakhon from Monday to Wednesday.

According to department director-general Boontham Lertsukheekasem, the focus is now on reducing road accidents on secondary routes, since most travelers have now reached home or tourist destinations.

It was expected that small roads would see more accidents until people went back home at the end of the Songkran holiday.