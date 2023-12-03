Southern Philippines Struck By Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake – [VIDEO]

Two strong earthquakes have struck the second-largest island of Mindanao in the Philippines. The US Geological Survey recorded the first quake at a magnitude of 7.5, followed shortly by a 6.4 magnitude tremor.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported the quakes as 6.9 and 6.4 magnitude. The US Tsunami Warning System later announced that the threat of a tsunami had passed, though minor sea level fluctuations may occur in some coastal areas.

People in coastal areas of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental were initially advised to move to higher ground.

Following the first earthquake at around 10:37 PM local time (2:37 PM GMT) on Saturday, residents in several towns in Mindanao were observed leaving buildings and seeking open spaces. There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

In Japan, the public broadcaster NHK had cautioned that waves up to one meter high (3 feet) could reach the country, but later stated that no damage was expected.

Philippines and the Pacific Ring of Fire

The Philippines is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone where many tectonic plates collide. As a result, the country sees frequent seismic activity, including earthquakes. Because the Philippine archipelago lies along major fault lines, it is vulnerable to both tectonic and volcanic earthquakes.

The Pacific Ring of Fire is a horseshoe-shaped area in the Pacific Ocean basin known for its high volcanic and seismic activity. This region is characterized by a large number of active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes, caused by the movement and interaction of several tectonic plates.

The Ring of Fire is home to approximately 75% of the world’s active and dormant volcanoes and experiences about 90% of the world’s earthquakes. The volcanic and seismic activity in this area has significant implications for the geological and environmental landscape of the surrounding regions.

Earthquakes can occur at any moment and have varying magnitudes and intensities. Residents and officials in the Philippines must be ready for earthquake shocks. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) is the government body in charge of monitoring and reporting on earthquakes and volcanic activity in the country.

If you’re seeking for the most up-to-date information on earthquakes in the Philippines, we recommend visiting PHIVOLCS‘ official website or other trustworthy sources for real-time alerts and data. Furthermore, local news outlets and earthquake monitoring websites frequently provide up-to-date information on seismic activity in the region.